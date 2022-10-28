ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GLENDALE, OH

