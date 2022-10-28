Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
The Case Of Charles Cullen, The Serial Killer Nurse Who Murdered Up To 400 Patients
For 15 years, Charles Cullen slipped fatal doses of drugs into his patients' IVs — earning him the nickname the "Angel of Death." Throughout his 16-year medical career, Charles Cullen bounced back and forth between various hospitals and nursing homes throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. However, the nurse’s frequent relocation was not born out of a desire to help as many people as possible.
StyleCaster
Where Is Charles Cullen Now? Here’s if the Real ‘Good Nurse’ Murderer Is Still in Jail After He Killed More Than 20 Patients
If you’ve watched The Good Nurse, you may have questions about where Charles Cullen is now and if he’s still in jail after he was convicted of murdering dozens of his patients. Cullen, who has been nicknamed the “Angel of Death,” is a registered nurse and serial killer who was convicted in 2004 of murdering at least 29 patients throughout his medical career, which spanned 16 years and nine hospitals. Though only 29 murders could be confirmed, Cullen has confessed to killing as many as 40 patients. Law enforcement officials believe the real number of his victims could be closer to...
Deseret News
Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’ is about the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history
The killer justified those crimes by saying that he was being a compassionate caretaker and did the best he could to end his patients’ suffering. Why did Charles Cullen commit those crimes? Did the hospitals where Charlie Cullen worked get sued?
Daily Mail
Grieving brother of dead Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, 20, says the wooded location where his sister's body was found is 'suspicious' - but cops continue to deny any foul play
The brother of a 20-year-old Princeton student who was found dead by the school's tennis courts says her body's location is 'suspicious.'. Universe Ewunetie previously slammed police for keeping the family 'in the dark' during the search for his sister, Misrach Ewunetie, who went missing on October 14. Casey DeBlasio,...
Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate
UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
Vibe
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
AOL Corp
Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor
A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
William Saint Val
History’s Villains: True Crimes
“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks”. Lizzie Andrew Borden was an American woman who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.
KTLA
Mel Gibson will be allowed to testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.
CBS San Francisco
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
NBC News
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Miami Herald
A juror who voted for life in Parkland trial wrote a letter to the judge. Read what it says
One of the jurors who rejected the death penalty and voted for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to have life in prison wrote a letter to the judge.
CNN
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say.
Business Insider
New images show harrowing scenes from inside New York's notorious Rikers Island jail, including prisoners in filthy and life-threatening situations
Images from inside New York's Rikers Island jail show dire scenes, including a prisoner left to sit in feces and another confined in a shower stall.
Boston
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
HuffPost
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
The Independent
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
People
Gabby Petito Seen Shopping with Brian Laundrie Just Before Her Murder in Newly Unearthed Footage
Gabby Petito's remains were found in September 2021, her fiancé Brian Laundrie was later confirmed as her killer Surveillance footage that was captured just before Gabby Petito's murder has surfaced. In the new clip, obtained by Fox News Digital, Petito's 2021 Ford Transit is seen pulling into a parking lot for a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming at 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. Though there is no audio, Petito and her fiancé and killer Brian Laundrie, are seen entering the store before they walk around for roughly 15 minutes. Laundrie...
Gothamist
Another Rikers detainee dead, the 17th to die in custody this year
A man being held in custody on Rikers Island was found dead on Satuday morning, bringing the annual total of deaths in or shortly after being held to 17. Erick Tavira was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in custody or shortly after release this year to a number higher than last year's historic figure of 16. [ more › ]
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Crimes Of Steven Brian Pennell, The Only Serial Killer In Delaware History
Steven Pennell became known as the "Route 40 Killer" after he abducted, tortured, and murdered at least three women between 1987 and 1988. Steven Brian Pennell was both a sadistic killer and an enigma. Though married with two children and a seemingly “normal” electrician by day, Pennell drove Delaware’s Route 40 by night, torturing and killing five women throughout the late 1980s. The usually sedate state of Delaware was experiencing its first active serial killer.
Comments / 2