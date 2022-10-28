Read full article on original website
Total War: Medieval II – Kingdoms comes to Android on Nov. 10
Total War Medieval II – Kingdoms is coming to mobile devices, with a release on Android and iOS on November 10. Total War is a long-running franchise in the strategy genre and is one of the most popular to date. Loved by many for its large-scale epic battles with real-time action. Kingdoms, carries on that legacy by extending the content you get with the original base game.
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
This 55" Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features
Amazon is currently shaving $402 off of the regular price of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to just $898. That’s also good for an all-time low here. Amazon does also have other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is down to $998 for $500 off, the 75-inch is down to $1,498 for $700 off, and finally the 85-inch is on sale for $1,998 which is only $200 off.
Towers And Titans Is A Free Play-To-Own Tower Defence RPG From Rumble Games
Towers and Titans is a graphically impressive tower defence game from Rumble Games, the studio behind Alliance: Heroes of the Spire. It’s also the latest new addition to the cutting edge world of blockchain gaming, and you can get in on the all-important ground floor by joining the playtest right now.
MW2 has a hidden mastery reward, here's how to unlock it
The launch weekend for MW2 is complete, and already players are well on their way to unlocking every mastery reward available, but there’s also a super secret hidden mastery reward for players to unlock. Activision and Infinity Ward aren’t saying what it is, but last week prior to the game’s official launch, it did put out a blog post that reveals the presence of the hidden mastery reward in MW2.
Twitter Ditches Paid Live Audio Feature Ticketed Spaces
Twitter has officially announced the discontinuation of its Ticketed Spaces. The feature allowed Spaces hosts to charge users a fee for listening to the live audio conversation. The Ticketed Spaces feature was launched in August of last year and was intended to serve as a monetization feature for public figures...
The Amazon scam is really ticking off authors (and it should!)
Amazon is no stranger to scams, and this new one is one for the books (literally). There is an ongoing scam where people will take the book covers of official books, and paste them onto empty notebooks, according to Techradar. This isn’t the only scam that’s been getting on authors’...
You can now vote on the top Android app and game of 2022
2022 had a lot of smash-hit apps and games on the Google Play store. And, now it’s time to put them to a vote! Google now lets users vote on the best Android app and game of 2022, and there are a lot of great nominees so far. Google...
Netflix picks up another game studio with Spry Fox acquisition
Today Netflix has announced the acquisition of Spry Fox, another game studio that will help to continue the build-out of the company’s gaming-centric efforts. With this acquisition, Spry Fox will also be the sixth in-house game studio for Netflix. Following two internal studios and three other acquisitions over the past year.
PlayStation Plus subscribers drop by almost 2 million, Sony says
PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers are down according to Sony’s latest fiscal earnings report. The company states that PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers have dropped by almost 2 million since the reworked tiered plans were launched earlier this year. Total time spent playing games on PlayStation also dropped by about 10% year-on-year the company says. For those unaware, back in June Sony launched its new PlayStation Plus plans, offering Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.
OnePlus wants your help to create a perfect AR wearable
It seems like OnePlus wants to launch its own AR smart glasses, but it needs some help. OnePlus basically wants your help to create a perfect AR wearable, which is why it launched a new contest. OnePlus went to Twitter in order to do so. It basically asked its users...
Pixel 7 Pro survives durability tests, but only barely
The Pixel 7 Pro ended up in Zack’s hands, Zack from JerryRigEverything, and we all know what that means. The Pixel 7 Pro got submitted to a number of durability tests, and it did not exactly exceed. The video itself has a duration of around 10 minutes, and it’s...
Totallee Launches Its Cases For Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro On Amazon
If you just bought a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and want to choose a case for your device, Totallee has some great offerings. The company has launched its new cases on Amazon, which are an excellent fit for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to buying...
YouTube wants to streamline streaming with its Primetime Channels
YouTube is doing what several other companies attempt to do: it wants to streamline the movie and television streaming experience. It’s working on a feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, according to The Verge. Nowadays, there are a ton of options for streaming services to watch. Unfortunately, they all live...
NVIDIA SHIELD gets a new power control feature in version 9.1.1
NVIDIA is sending out its latest SHIELD update bringing it to version 9.1.1, and it includes a new power feature among a handful of other enhancements. The NVIDIA SHIELD is still going strong as the most powerful Android TV device out there. Sporting more RAM and GPU power than anything that may still be on the market that tries to offer a similar experience.
Snapchat Curbs Its Budget For Spotlight Content
According to the Business Insider, the social media app Snapchat is decreasing the money it pays influencers for their Spotlight content. Spotlight is a part of Snapchat that allows users to create and share short-form videos like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. The Spotlight was first launched in 2020,...
Google's Pixel 7 Pro gets its first Discount
Today, Amazon is handing the Pixel 7 Pro its first actual discount, since going on sale last month. It’s not a huge discount, but it is down to $858. That’s about $32 off, or around 5%. This is the first discount that doesn’t involve activation, adding a new line, or a trade-in.
Sony's new INZONE Wireless Gaming Headsets are finally on sale
Sony recently announced a pair of new, already inexpensive, gaming headsets in the INZONE H3 and H7. Now they are finally discounted, ahead of Black Friday. The Sony INZONE H3 is a wired gaming headset and it is on sale for $78, that’s down from $99. While the H7 is on sale for $148, and that’s down from $229. So definitely some great prices here.
AT&T And Samsung Introduce The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition
There are several options for ruggedized tablets designed for kids, especially if you’re into Amazon’s Fire tablets. AT&T and Samsung just partnered to deliver another option. This is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. We’re familiar with these rugged kid-focused tablets. As stated before, Amazon has its...
The expanded weather forcast feature is coming to older Pixels
The Google Pixel 7 is the company’s newest flagship phone, and it came with some exclusive software perks. One of them is the expanded weather forecast, and the company is trickling it down to older Pixel devices. Don’t feel bad if you didn’t really notice it. The expanded weather...
