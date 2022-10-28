Do you like the state having the ability to raise gas tax at will, with no voting required? You voted yes to that constitutional amendment too. Better vote no or taxes will skyrocket.
VOTE NO it’s only for federal workers, not YOU, they have to raise OUR taxes by at least $2,100 ! Yes raise our taxes, for Federal workers! Please read, I see people with signs in their yards, know what you’re voting for. It’s not for you and me, it never is! Vote NO!
People need to read what’s in that. It looks to me like the perfect way to fund all of the states bankrupt pension funds by raising everybody’s property taxes. A Constitutional Amendment??? No way!!!
Comments / 12