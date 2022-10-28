ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Common denominator
3d ago

Do you like the state having the ability to raise gas tax at will, with no voting required? You voted yes to that constitutional amendment too. Better vote no or taxes will skyrocket.

shirlo
3d ago

VOTE NO it’s only for federal workers, not YOU, they have to raise OUR taxes by at least $2,100 ! Yes raise our taxes, for Federal workers! Please read, I see people with signs in their yards, know what you’re voting for. It’s not for you and me, it never is! Vote NO!

Joe Hoelscher
4d ago

People need to read what’s in that. It looks to me like the perfect way to fund all of the states bankrupt pension funds by raising everybody’s property taxes. A Constitutional Amendment??? No way!!!

positivelynaperville.com

Early Voting, Your Ballot, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment

Early voting for the November midterm elections started on September 29 this year. And, if you haven’t had the chance to review what and who will be on your ballot, you aren’t alone. Most people just aren’t focused on the fact there is an election coming up. It’s important to take the time to review who and what will be on your ballot before you cast your vote.
foxillinois.com

Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Forest Preserve asks people to vote for property tax increase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters have some big decisions when it comes to the Illinois gubernatorial race, congressional races – and now, trees.There is a referendum on the ballot in Cook County asking property owners to pay more for the county's forest preserves. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the first time in almost 80 years the Cook County Forest Preserve District is asking voters for more money.Some voters have gotten mailers asking for a "yes" vote to restore and improve forest preserve land. There are roughly 70,000 acres of such land."This has been a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois pastor's act of kindness for woman leaves her with $759 tax bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – No good deed goes unpunished - a retired Illinois pastor is learning that the hard way.He tried to help a young woman in need, but his kindness is costing hundreds of dollars. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the car tax complication.For Simone Lester, a minivan was a lifesaver of an unexpected gift during an unpredictable time."I had recently been divorced," Lester said. "I was awaiting a job transfer."She was driving a much older car with doors that didn't even lock."I had been told by a mechanic that I didn't have much time left with it and then...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Your Illinois election day voting guide

On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, the Capitol News Illinois team has – independently or in...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween

(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan temporarily blocked by US appeals court

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit recently gave an emergency order to temporarily block the Biden administration’s student loan cancelation plan. Six Republican-led states sued to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that would cancel up to $10,000 in federal loans per borrower and up to $20,000 per borrower for those who used Pell Grants in college.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

