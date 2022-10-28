COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO