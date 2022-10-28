Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Buckeyes are the second-best team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee behind Tennessee and in front of Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. Ohio State's best wins of the year were the season opener against Notre Dame, who was ranked as...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan
Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline Have “Huge Level of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return for Ohio State This Season
Despite Jaxon Smith-Njigba's lingering hamstring injury, Ryan Day and Brian Hartline are hopeful the star receiver has plenty left to offer in his third season with the Buckeyes. At his weekly press conference in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day said he believes Smith-Njigba will eventually return for Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Explosive Offense, 32-Point Average Margin of Victory Impressing College Football Playoff Committee
The 13 people who will ultimately decide whether or not Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff and where the Buckeyes will be seeded if they make the CFP are impressed by what they’ve seen from the Buckeyes so far. That much was made clear by Tuesday night’s initial...
Eleven Warriors
Highlights of Ohio State's Win Over Penn State Has Us Ready for the Buckeyes to Finish the Season Strong
Ohio State passed its toughest test of the season when it defeated Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Reminisce on the victory with a fantastic seven-minute recap of the Buckeyes win, including behind-the-scenes footage of Ryan Day’s halftime speech and some celebratory postgame dancing from the players. The...
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
OSU students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Spark an Ohio State Rally in Happy Valley
It wasn't a Picasso but No. 2 Ohio State passed its first real road test of the season in come-from-behind fashion, overcoming a 21-16 fourth quarter deficit to run away from No. 13 Penn State, 44-31, yesterday afternoon in a vociferous Beaver Stadium. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau turned in a...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. Go Off for Ohio State in Win at No. 13 Penn State
Facing their first fourth-quarter deficit of the season, Ohio State hung 28 points on No. 13 Penn State in the final stanza to walk out of Beaver Stadium with a 44-30 win. What can you say about J.T. Tuimoloau's performance against the Nittany Lions? Well, we can start by saying Ohio State damn well could have lost that game had Tuimoloau not had his college football coming-out party.
Eleven Warriors
For a Second Week In a Row, Aggressive Defense Keeps Ohio State In the Game While the Offense Gets On Track
For the second week in a row, things were ugly for the Buckeye running game as, for the second week in a row, they failed to run for at least 100 yards. On the other hand, Ohio State's defense was stellar once again, keeping the game in hand while the offense figured things out and ultimately poured on the points late.
Comments / 0