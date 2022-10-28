ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:

J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan

Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend

NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. Go Off for Ohio State in Win at No. 13 Penn State

Facing their first fourth-quarter deficit of the season, Ohio State hung 28 points on No. 13 Penn State in the final stanza to walk out of Beaver Stadium with a 44-30 win. What can you say about J.T. Tuimoloau's performance against the Nittany Lions? Well, we can start by saying Ohio State damn well could have lost that game had Tuimoloau not had his college football coming-out party.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

