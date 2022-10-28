ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out

Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC

Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
ESPN

AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
ESPN

Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B

Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid. - Stream...
CBS Sports

Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring

A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
SB Nation

Fulham 0-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Batten Down the Hatches

The early signs during the match at Craven Cottage were Everton may have brought some of the attacking verve they displayed last weekend with them on their travels, as they got in Fulham’s faces from the opening whistle. The high press was in evidence and caused a couple of turnovers in possession, which the Blues didn’t really take advantage of. However, we have seen the team play like this before away from Goodison Park under Frank Lampard, even going back to last season, when their away form was truly diabolical. The early storm and enthusiasm drops off after ten, fifteen minutes, territory is ceded and the team can struggle to get out of its own half. On Saturday, this was a gradual process throughout the first 45 minutes but was completed after the restart, the visitors once again being devoid of ideas as to how to progress the ball into the Fulham half.
BBC

'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford

Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
SB Nation

Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’

Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
BBC

David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.

