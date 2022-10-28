Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B
Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid. - Stream...
Erling Haaland: Man City striker could return against Fulham, says manager Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland "feels better" and could be back to face Fulham on Saturday, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Haaland was replaced at half-time in a goalless draw against his former club Borussia Dortmund on 25 October because he had a fever and a knock to his foot. He...
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde
Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Batten Down the Hatches
The early signs during the match at Craven Cottage were Everton may have brought some of the attacking verve they displayed last weekend with them on their travels, as they got in Fulham’s faces from the opening whistle. The high press was in evidence and caused a couple of turnovers in possession, which the Blues didn’t really take advantage of. However, we have seen the team play like this before away from Goodison Park under Frank Lampard, even going back to last season, when their away form was truly diabolical. The early storm and enthusiasm drops off after ten, fifteen minutes, territory is ceded and the team can struggle to get out of its own half. On Saturday, this was a gradual process throughout the first 45 minutes but was completed after the restart, the visitors once again being devoid of ideas as to how to progress the ball into the Fulham half.
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips ‘likely’ ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
