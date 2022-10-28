Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States
One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?
The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Jocelyn Benson vs. Kristina Karamo in secretary of state race
(FOX 2) - Michigan's official who oversees every election in the state, including the 2022 midterms, is herself up for re-election as Jocelyn Benson is seeking another term vs Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Benson was elected in the historic 2018...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general
(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
Detroit News
These 10 races will decide who controls the Michigan Legislature
Lansing — New district lines, changing voting patterns and a political environment that one operative described as "volatile" have marked an expensive and intense battle this fall for control of the Michigan Legislature as candidates head into their final week of campaigning. In the state Senate, Democrats have their...
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
WILX-TV
Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
votebeat.org
Head start to prepare absentee ballots for counting before election is not the time-saver clerks had hoped for
As Michigan clerks prepare to reckon with nearly 1 million absentee ballots they’ve received so far, they say one accommodation meant to give them a head start isn’t the solution it was intended to be, especially for smaller municipalities. Rather, it’s mostly big cities, including Grand Rapids and...
bridgemi.com
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots
Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
michiganradio.org
Some Republicans, Democrats, environmentalists, hunters, anglers, and birders all want the same thing: more wetlands
Hunting, fishing, and birding groups want Michigan to invest $30 million to create wetlands. The idea is to reduce harmful algal blooms getting into the Great Lakes, reduce flooding, and provide habitat for fish and wildlife. You kind of have to pay attention when politicians of different parties, hunters, conservationists...
From Congress to abortion: Who, and what, is on Michigan’s November ballot
With the election exactly one week away, as of time of publication, there’s no better time than the present to get familiar with the names and faces of what Michiganders can cast a ballot for on Nov. 8. As this is a midterm election, various higher statewide offices are...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
