FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnypapers.com
Buffalo River Compost & Good Neighbors compost arrange post-Halloween pumpkin collection
Once Halloween comes and goes, what does one do with jack o’ lanterns and other festive pumpkins?. This year, turn them into compost and help regenerate local soil. Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event open to the public.
ABC dedicates WNY classrooms in memory of Charles 'Chip' Jones Jr.
Last week, The Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors held a dedication ceremony at its Western New York regional office in Buffalo to honor Charles G. “Chip” Jones Jr., who passed away this summer. Jones, “a beloved member of ABC, and a pillar of his Western New York community,” was president of Wittburn Enterprises Inc.
YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveils T-shirt for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot
YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the anticipated T-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Organizers said, “This year’s T-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world. The T-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.”
History Center to present program on WNY connection to Titanic
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.
Alexandra Showers named operations manager for Niagara Global Tourism Institute
Niagara Falls native Alexandra Showers has been named operations manager for Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute/TReC. In this role, she will coordinate events, oversee employees, and assist the facility’s customers and clients. Showers has held several positions within the area’s tourism and restaurant industry, and previously served...
Native American Music Awards: Show to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month
Saturday, Nov. 19, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls. √ Oren Lyons to be honored with a Living Legend Award. √ Shalamar’s Micki Free to be inducted into Hall of Fame. √ First ceremony since pandemic. Logo courtesy of Native American Music Awards. ••••••••...
Niagara Falls police seek information on shooting
Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street for a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to...
