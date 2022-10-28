ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
buckeyefirearms.org

Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside

Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
WKYC

Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland officially has a new fire chief. Less than six months after Angelo Calvillo's retirement, Mayor Justin M. Bibb has appointed Assistant Chief Anthony P. Luke as the Division of Fire's permanent leader, effective immediately. He assumes the duties of fellow Assistant Chief Eric Burchak, who had served as interim chief since Calvillo's departure.
cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
