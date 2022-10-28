Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
WKYC
Civil jury finds Euclid police officer liable in 2017 shooting death of Luke Stewart
Stewart was unarmed when Officer Matthew Rhodes shot and killed him five years ago. Rhodes has been ordered to pay Stewart's family $4.4 million.
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
Jury awards $4.4 million to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed by Euclid police officer in 2017
CLEVELAND — A jury in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court awarded $4.4 million to the family of the man who was fatally shot by Euclid police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. The civil lawsuit against Rhodes was filed by Mary Stewart, the mother of Luke Stewart. The jury announced the verdict on Tuesday following deliberations.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Man charged with vandalism at LGBTQ+ youth center in Fairview Park pleads guilty
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A 31-year-old Fairview Park man has pleaded guilty to felony charges of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Freshwater pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vandalism, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering.
buckeyefirearms.org
Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside
Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
Suspect shot by Shaker Heights police after pointing gun at officers faces several charges
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that ended with him being shot by Shaker Heights police. While he has not yet been officially indicted in court, authorities confirm 31-year-old Floyd Robinson is currently accused of the following offenses:
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
Video shows hit and run driver striking bicyclist on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Two weeks ago, 38-year-old Alex Nosse was riding his bike home near the intersection of Fulton and Lorain on Cleveland's west side when the unthinkable happened. "As I approached the intersection, I just saw lights coming at me," Nosse recalls. They were lights that should not have...
Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland officially has a new fire chief. Less than six months after Angelo Calvillo's retirement, Mayor Justin M. Bibb has appointed Assistant Chief Anthony P. Luke as the Division of Fire's permanent leader, effective immediately. He assumes the duties of fellow Assistant Chief Eric Burchak, who had served as interim chief since Calvillo's departure.
Female employee reports ongoing harassment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, police were dispatched to Danbury Woods regarding a harassment complaint involving an employee at the Broadview Road senior living facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that not only was a former employee with whom she had a relationship harassing her at her current job, but he did the same at her prior place of employment.
cleveland19.com
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
WKYC
Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side
Authorities received a call claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was around 13 years old and forced her into his green Honda. Officials are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
