Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign in race for U.S. Senate seat

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gfbn_0iqenv2b00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting.

The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5 million by Budd, a three-term congressman, for the same period, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, has taken in $34.3 million overall toward her Senate bid, while Budd’s campaign has raised $12.6 million, their reports read.

Entering the final three weeks before the election, the Beasley campaign had over $3 million in its accounts to spend while Budd had nearly $1.2 million. In-person early voting began Oct. 20.

National Republican groups have come to Budd’s aid and eliminated the money gap — lighting up the airwaves with commercials attacking Beasley.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reported this week it had spent $33.9 million on campaign activities opposing Beasley. A similar super PAC aligned with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has spent less than half of that total for Beasley or against Budd.

