The Trojans landed as the No. 9 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. This is the highest initial ranking in the CFP in program history; USC debuted at the No. 17 team in the 2017 initial rankings and was the No. 18 team in 2020. USC's highest finish in the rankings came in 2017 at No. 8. Oregon is the highest-rated team in the Pac-12 at No. 8. UCLA checked in at No. 12 and Utah just below at No. 14.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO