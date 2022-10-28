ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford RB situation gets more dire: Caleb Robinson out vs WSU

The Stanford Cardinal running back room was about as thin as it could be in a 38-13 loss at No. 12 UCLA last week. But the Cardinal will be even more short-handed this week versus Washington State. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced Tuesday that its third running back has joined the injury list of players out this weekend.
Photo Gallery: UCLA defeats Stanford

No. 12 UCLA Football defeated Stanford 38-13 on Homecoming with an attendance of 43,850, a day after Southern California celebrated the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100th birthday. Photos courtesy of BRO photographer Steve Cheng. All Rights Reserved. Photos are chronological:
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
USC football ranked No. 9 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The Trojans landed as the No. 9 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. This is the highest initial ranking in the CFP in program history; USC debuted at the No. 17 team in the 2017 initial rankings and was the No. 18 team in 2020. USC's highest finish in the rankings came in 2017 at No. 8. Oregon is the highest-rated team in the Pac-12 at No. 8. UCLA checked in at No. 12 and Utah just below at No. 14.
USC football holds for New Year's Bowl in updated CBS bowl projections

CBSSports.com held the Trojans as a New Year's Six contender in its latest round of bowl projections on Sunday, pegging the Trojans for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The two teams have not met on the field since the Rose Bowl in 2007, a 32-18 USC win. Eight of USC's ten matchups with the Wolverines have come in Rose Bowls.
Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson is a high priority for several programs

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior athlete Jordan Anderson is one of the top prospects in the ’24 class and showed it on the field this season. Anderson was one of our favorite players this past off-season. He emerged as one of the region’s best wide receivers and was a stand out at multiple 7v7 tournaments and summer showcases.
UCLA in National, Pac-12 Statistical Rankings

These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs. Yards Per Play – 7th Nationally (6.9), 2nd in Pac-12 Rushing Yards Per Attempt – 6th (5.8), 2nd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Attempt – 17th (8.5), 3rd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Completion – 69th (12.0), 8th...
