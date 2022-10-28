ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh police swarm North Side after shooting outside church funeral service

By Heather Lang
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A funeral service was being held at the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights when gunfire was heard outside the building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police roped off much of the area between  Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue during the lengthy investigation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just after, it alerted another 15 rounds going off in that area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said they are still investigating the motive of Friday's shooting, but police did say they believe it was targeted.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators are looking into surveillance video from the area as part of the investigation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The hearse from the funeral sits in an area roped off by police for further investigation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Destiny of Faith Church sits on Brighton Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The victims at AGH are a 66-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police roped off much of the area while combing for evidence.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Pittsburgh police car blocks the road in Brighton Heights.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"I'm thankful, first of all, to God to hear that we have not lost anyone and that the hospitals, the medical personnel are taking care of those that need them the most right now." --  Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"This should have never taken place today." -- Mayor Ed Gainey said

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh police, Allegheny County police, Port Authority police and Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Anyone with information can call law enforcement at 412-323-7161.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford updates reporters on the investigation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Destiny of Faith Church pastor Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg addresses the media.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One of the shooting victims was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital. They are in stable condition.

