Pittsburgh police swarm North Side after shooting outside church funeral service

A funeral service was being held at the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights when gunfire was heard outside the building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Police roped off much of the area between Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue during the lengthy investigation.

ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just after, it alerted another 15 rounds going off in that area.

Police said they are still investigating the motive of Friday's shooting, but police did say they believe it was targeted.

Investigators are looking into surveillance video from the area as part of the investigation.

The hearse from the funeral sits in an area roped off by police for further investigation.

Destiny of Faith Church sits on Brighton Road.

The victims at AGH are a 66-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man.

Police roped off much of the area while combing for evidence.

A Pittsburgh police car blocks the road in Brighton Heights.

"I'm thankful, first of all, to God to hear that we have not lost anyone and that the hospitals, the medical personnel are taking care of those that need them the most right now." -- Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg

"This should have never taken place today." -- Mayor Ed Gainey said

Pittsburgh police, Allegheny County police, Port Authority police and Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

Anyone with information can call law enforcement at 412-323-7161.

Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford updates reporters on the investigation.

Destiny of Faith Church pastor Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg addresses the media.

One of the shooting victims was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital. They are in stable condition.