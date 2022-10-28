Starry Inc. lays off 41 employees in Denver

Starry Inc., an information company based in Boston, Mass., laid off 41 employees as of Oct. 21 in Colorado according to a WARN report.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires large employers to notify employees 60 days prior to any layoffs with some exceptions, according to the state website. Starry Inc. is a wireless technology developer and internet service provider. Starry’s Chief Executive Officer Chet Kanojia said the company is making changes to continue the company's long-term growth and finance the business.

The company’s goal is to create competition for monopolies. According to the letter from Kanojia, the company has over 90,000 customers and 87,000 low-income Starry Connect households. Starry Inc. is working to remove approximately 50% of its workforce and withdrawing from Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program, among other things.

Starry declined for a direct comment, but a letter from the Kanojia shows that the company has created a hiring freeze and will reduce the workforce to “conserve capital.”

“You may read in the news that today we took a series of steps to reduce our spending, including instituting a hiring freeze and significantly reducing our workforce, in an effort to conserve capital as we navigate these difficult economic times,” Kanojia said.

“And certain parties (we’re not naming names) may lead our customers and partners to believe that Starry is going away. Let me be clear: Starry is open for business and laser-focused on continuing to serve our customers and drive our mission forward.”