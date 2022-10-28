ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Starry Inc. lays off 41 employees in Denver

By By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IV4Sk_0iqemQlZ00

Starry Inc., an information company based in Boston, Mass., laid off 41 employees as of Oct. 21 in Colorado according to a WARN report.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires large employers to notify employees 60 days prior to any layoffs with some exceptions, according to the state website. Starry Inc. is a wireless technology developer and internet service provider. Starry’s Chief Executive Officer Chet Kanojia said the company is making changes to continue the company's long-term growth and finance the business.

The company’s goal is to create competition for monopolies. According to the letter from Kanojia, the company has over 90,000 customers and 87,000 low-income Starry Connect households. Starry Inc. is working to remove approximately 50% of its workforce and withdrawing from Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program, among other things.

Starry declined for a direct comment, but a letter from the Kanojia shows that the company has created a hiring freeze and will reduce the workforce to “conserve capital.”

“You may read in the news that today we took a series of steps to reduce our spending, including instituting a hiring freeze and significantly reducing our workforce, in an effort to conserve capital as we navigate these difficult economic times,” Kanojia said.

“And certain parties (we’re not naming names) may lead our customers and partners to believe that Starry is going away. Let me be clear: Starry is open for business and laser-focused on continuing to serve our customers and drive our mission forward.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn businesses honored by economic development department

For 2nd Time Sports, it has not been an easy path to success as a mom-and-pop business. Husband-and-wife duo Anita and Chuck Adam manage their business together, which they started about 10 years ago in December 2012. It’s a sports store that sells lightly used and second-hand sports equipment, something they found a need for in children’s sports. Chuck Adam had a background in coaching both his own kids and others after the Adams both lost their jobs in manufacturing, so the transition to a sports store was a comfortable match for the family.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Parker gains new assistant town manager

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. TOWN MANAGEMENT. Diane Arthur took over as assistant town manager for the town of Parker on Oct....
PARKER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rental assistance program to no longer accept applications

Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Federal infrastructure money to help alleviate PFAS, lead in state water

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans exposed to drinking water tainted by lead from aging, corroded city pipes or so-called forever chemicals, will see clean water faster thanks to a historic infusion of $500 million from the federal government. The money, largely from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is being funneled through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over a five-year period and will allow miles of lead water delivery pipes to be replaced in towns across the state much faster than cities with...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, . Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
DENVER, CO
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Environmental groups file a motion to intervene in lawsuit against the state over air pollution monitoring

Community and environmental groups in the area around the Suncor Energy refinery in Commerce City filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Suncor against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division. GreenLatinos, the Elyria-Swansea Neighborhood Association, Healthy Air and Water Colorado, Womxn from the Mountain, Conservation Colorado and Sierra Club are taking action to defend the division’s fenceline monitoring order and will be represented by Earthjustice. ...
The Denver Gazette

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A Colorado Life | Isabelle Clark, Shakespeare hound, friend of theater

For the past decade, I’ve had a clandestine friendship with a tart-tongued Scot named Isabelle Clark. It began just after I left The Denver Post following 12 years as theater critic. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts had just hired me to join the staff working as an in-house journalist covering the local theater community for the DCPA’s new online News Center. It was an unprecedented journalism mission – kind of like the Denver Broncos hiring away the Post’s beat writer to cover all local football. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A guide to Summit County's ski areas

Colorado is a mecca for skiing. Summit County is the mecca within the mecca. The mountainous locale off Interstate 70 is saturated with four world-renowned destinations: Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone. The flavors vary. And, as in any good candy store, they can be hard to choose. Here’s...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Deadly week: Aurora increases reward for homicide suspect as metro Denver grapples with shootings

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of an attack that left four dead on Sunday as a spate of shootings cast a pall over metro Denver in the last few days. A shooting in Denver on Monday left one dead and five more people hospitalized. In Lakewood, an apartment fire that police suspect as arson killed a mother and daughter also on Monday. Authorities launched a double homicide investigation in Denver on Sunday after a shooting left two dead. A woman was fatally...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy