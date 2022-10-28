ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews disappearance goes to jury for second time

By Julia Cardi
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

A jury is deliberating for the second time whether Steven Pankey is responsible for the 1984 disappearance and death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley.

She disappeared the night of Dec. 20 from her family’s home on 43rd Avenue Court after a school choir concert, in an hourlong period between a close friend’s father dropping her off and her own father arriving home from her sister’s basketball game. She remained missing until July 2019, when oil and gas workers found her remains and clothes in a field in Weld County. Matthews died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Pankey, 71, faces counts including first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree kidnapping. He is on trial for the second time after a jury deadlocked a year ago.

The second jury began deliberating early Friday afternoon after attorneys gave their closing statements.

“In 1984, Greeley was a small cow town. The type of place you would leave your house unlocked; your cars unlocked; garage doors open. Where you’d stay out plying until the streetlights came on,” said said Weld County assistant district attorney Robb Miller.

“But on December 20 of 1984, Greeley lost some of its innocence, when he kidnapped and murdered Jonelle Matthews.”

Prosecutors have conceded there isn’t direct physical evidence linking Pankey to Matthews’ disappearance. They have sought to show he’s responsible through a seemingly unusual interest he had in the case over the years and statements he made to various people at different times that seemed to imply he had involvement.

They suggested Matthews once spotted a rust-colored car she seemed fearful of, fitting the description of a car Pankey owned. And Pankey’s ex-wife, Angela Hicks, remembered a car on fire on their property shortly after Matthews went missing, which seemed to be burning from the inside.

“He’s burning evidence that you guys aren’t able to see today. What he burned, we’ll never know,” Miller said.

Defense attorneys for Pankey seek to show he didn’t have any direct connection with Matthews’ family, and that circumstantial evidence in the case doesn’t convincingly link him to the crime.

“How can an innocent person get convicted?” said Pankey’s defense attorney Jessica Brazil. “When there is no physical evidence that Steve Pankey was ever at the scene of the crime, either at Jonelle Matthews’ home or at the grave site. … The prosecution stands here with that, and still asks you to convict.”

She requested the jury instead convict Pankey of making a false statement to police, about a blanket missing from the Matthews house. There actually was no known blanket missing, Brazil said.

Pankey’s attorneys have also suggested another person of interest in the case: A man named Norris Drake, who spent time at his mother’s house across the street from the Matthews the night Jonelle went missing, arriving back home after midnight. Pankey’s attorneys implied he may have had an interest in young girls.

Drake has died and was never charged as a suspect in Matthews’ disappearance.

“But it is not a question of, do you think the defense has shown you that Norris Drake did this?” Brazil said. “This is a question of, has the prosecution proven to you beyond a reasonable doubt that Steve Pankey is the one who committed this crime?”

The Denver Gazette

