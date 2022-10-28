ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week; delays expected

Maintenance on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Columbia Public Works Department. The stretch of road has endured extensive wear and tear since its last resurfacing 10 years ago. To prolong its surface life, crews will apply a thin asphalt layer to one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to continue.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MoDOT seeks public input on U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange

As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange. The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight

It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville

The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control

A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief

Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead after crash in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates list legislative goals at Chamber of Commerce forum

Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon. The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

When The Ash Settles

In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village's residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler visited on Wednesday to examine the wreckage and promise support for the recovery effort. Part of their search was to determine whether the fire caused enough devastation to merit a federal disaster declaration. Wooldridge residents have found plenty of damage: The town's streets are now scattered with burnt car frames and 23 ruined structures.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO

