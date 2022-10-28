Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week; delays expected
Maintenance on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Columbia Public Works Department. The stretch of road has endured extensive wear and tear since its last resurfacing 10 years ago. To prolong its surface life, crews will apply a thin asphalt layer to one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to continue.
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT seeks public input on U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange
As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange. The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu.
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI ROUTE 240 CLOSED SOUTH OF FAYETTE DUE TO BRIDGE STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Missouri Route 240 is currently closed in Howard County approximately five miles south of Fayette due to a structural issue on the bridge over Salt Creek. At this time it is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight
It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
Columbia Missourian
Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville
The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
Columbia Missourian
Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief
Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Two dead after crash in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates list legislative goals at Chamber of Commerce forum
Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon. The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
KRMS Radio
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Columbia Missourian
When The Ash Settles
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village's residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler visited on Wednesday to examine the wreckage and promise support for the recovery effort. Part of their search was to determine whether the fire caused enough devastation to merit a federal disaster declaration. Wooldridge residents have found plenty of damage: The town's streets are now scattered with burnt car frames and 23 ruined structures.
