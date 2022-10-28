Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Pedestrian struck by car dies 3 months after crash
Henderson police said in a news release that the woman was one of two people struck by the car on June 22, 2022 in a marked crosswalk in the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. The other person suffered minor injuries.
Las Vegas driver accused in DUI fatal crash was in court months ago on similar charge
A driver charged in a DUI from April is accused of hitting and killing another driver while under the influence in a multivehicle crash last week, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. According to the Police, a 2013 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were...
2 arrested in stolen car chop shop operation in North Las Vegas
Michael Vizcarra, 31, and Saul Sanchez, 29, were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police on Friday, Oct. 28. They both are facing four counts of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of operating a chop shop. Vizcarra is also facing four counts of stealing a vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
theeastcountygazette.com
Multi-Car Accident at South Eastern Avenue-A woman died
Collision near the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue has claimed a woman’s life. At about 1:30 p.m., two vehicles were reportedly stopped at the junction, per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a 2013 Jeep Compass ran a red light and crashed into a 2020 Hyundai Elantra after the light turned green.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year. When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Updated: 14 hours ago. Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the...
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Fox5 KVVU
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
$35 million ‘NLV Village’ redevelopment project starting in North Las Vegas
NLV Village, North Las Vegas, redevelopment, Lake Mead island, Rec World, Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard North
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport identified, DUI arrest made in crash
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police see improvements in area of northeast valley that was previously deemed unsafe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September deemed the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona, otherwise known as “the saddle,” as unsafe and were urging people to avoid the area. Two months later, police said they are seeing improvements. Christa Dreyer...
Las Vegas police: Ex-felon stabbed man experiencing homelessness 32 times
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him. Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they […]
Man arrested in connection to murder where 6-year-old alerted neighbors
A 43-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with the murder of a woman in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
news3lv.com
Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
Suspected cop killer appears in court Tuesday morning
Tyson Hampton, 24, waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during the hearing.
