North Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

L.A. Weekly

Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Multi-Car Accident at South Eastern Avenue-A woman died

Collision near the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue has claimed a woman’s life. At about 1:30 p.m., two vehicles were reportedly stopped at the junction, per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a 2013 Jeep Compass ran a red light and crashed into a 2020 Hyundai Elantra after the light turned green.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested

Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year. When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Updated: 14 hours ago. Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox5 KVVU

As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

