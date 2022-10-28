ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

One on One: North Carolina’s Most Interesting Political Figure

Who is the most interesting political figure in North Carolina today?. Hint: he or she is not on the ballot for this month’s election. So it might be an officeholder. Maybe state Treasurer Dale Folwell or state Attorney General Josh Stein?. Or Lt. Governor Mark Robinson?. All three are...
FLORIDA STATE
wallstreetwindow.com

First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina House District 50 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's 50th House District's general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Marriages

– Thomas Harold Payne, 65, of Surry County to Kathy Ann Bryant, 63, of Surry County. – Gavin Mitchell Clay Wright, 20, of Surry County to Hannah Marie Williams, 22, of Surry County. – Devin Cole Slate, 29, of Surry County to Courtney Danielle Smith, 29, of Surry County. –...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CLEVELAND, NC
Mount Airy News

Just the beginning?

Official hopes Red Ribbon drug education efforts continue. Leland Tate, 4, tries his hand at the hammer smash machine. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Kayden Tate, 13, gets some help from her mom, Jennifer Tate, with Halloween make-up she’s planning to put to good use during Saturday’s Red Ribbon gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

RCC pool project draws deep debate

The replacement of a dehumidification system for the indoor swimming pool at Reeves Community Center, costing nearly $400,000, is in the works — but only after Mount Airy officials dove into a deep debate over the issue. “It’s needed,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said of the project, one...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

City cites Koehler for Koozies demo

An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Galax, Virginia, woman was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property last Thursday after an incident at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Brittany Nicole Tiller, 30, is accused of taking Ariat jeans valued at $70 from the business,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy