chapelboro.com
One on One: North Carolina’s Most Interesting Political Figure
Who is the most interesting political figure in North Carolina today?. Hint: he or she is not on the ballot for this month’s election. So it might be an officeholder. Maybe state Treasurer Dale Folwell or state Attorney General Josh Stein?. Or Lt. Governor Mark Robinson?. All three are...
WXII 12
Denise Hartsfield is challenging incumbent Jim O'Neill for Forsyth County District Attorney
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Denise Hartsfield is challenging incumbent Jim O'Neill for the Forsyth County District Attorney's office. O'Neill was unable to schedule an interview with WXII. Retired Forsyth County Judge Hartsfield has spent almost her entire life in Forsyth County and now hopes to use that experience as...
wallstreetwindow.com
First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 50 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's 50th House District's general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
Mount Airy News
Marriages
– Thomas Harold Payne, 65, of Surry County to Kathy Ann Bryant, 63, of Surry County. – Gavin Mitchell Clay Wright, 20, of Surry County to Hannah Marie Williams, 22, of Surry County. – Devin Cole Slate, 29, of Surry County to Courtney Danielle Smith, 29, of Surry County. –...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WBTV
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
Mount Airy News
Just the beginning?
Official hopes Red Ribbon drug education efforts continue. Leland Tate, 4, tries his hand at the hammer smash machine. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Kayden Tate, 13, gets some help from her mom, Jennifer Tate, with Halloween make-up she’s planning to put to good use during Saturday’s Red Ribbon gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Mount Airy News
RCC pool project draws deep debate
The replacement of a dehumidification system for the indoor swimming pool at Reeves Community Center, costing nearly $400,000, is in the works — but only after Mount Airy officials dove into a deep debate over the issue. “It’s needed,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said of the project, one...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Mount Airy News
City cites Koehler for Koozies demo
An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Galax, Virginia, woman was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property last Thursday after an incident at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Brittany Nicole Tiller, 30, is accused of taking Ariat jeans valued at $70 from the business,...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from North Carolina church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
