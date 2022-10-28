Read full article on original website
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
WCVB
Higher energy rates go into effect for Massachusetts customers
BOSTON — Utility bills are about to get a lot higher for customers in Massachusetts after new rates went into effect Tuesday. The state approved new gas and electric rates Monday for power suppliers. Gas bills will rise between 11 and 27 percent, depending on the company and location.
laconiadailysun.com
NHEC, Conexon partner for broadband expansion to thousands of NH homes and businesses
PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is expanding its partnership with rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon to bring fiber-to-the-home service across the cooperative’s territory. NHEC and Conexon have already worked together to provide gigabit speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and...
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds Gov. Baker's approval rating growing as he nears end of final term
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1
Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Massachusetts Agrees to Pay New Hampshire $3.5 Over Property Tax Dispute
Massachusetts officials have agreed to pay New Hampshire officials $3.5 million to settle a property tax dispute that has been ongoing since 2014. Credit: Hal Bergman (Getty Images)
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters
The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
fallriverreporter.com
Owners of 14 Massachusetts Dunkin’ locations pay nearly $150,000 for 1,200 child labor violations
BOSTON – A management company and its owners will pay more than $145,000 to resolve more than 1,200 violations of the state’s child labor statutes across several Dunkin’ locations in Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The Westford Group, Inc., and its President and Treasurer, Michael...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
Sports betting to be off the ground in Massachusetts
The State Gaming Commission says everything is running on schedule as they work to get sports betting off the ground in Massachusetts.
Maura T. Healey is best choice for governor of Massachusetts (Editorial)
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker not to seek a third term created a wide-open race to succeed him, but soon, one candidate among the Democrats stood out. Attorney General Maura T. Healey is the choice of The Republican to succeed Baker as governor of Massachusetts and usher in a new period of opportunity and growth for the state.
WBUR
The RMV is cracking down on car inspection procrastinators
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy Halloween! The trick-or-treating forecast this evening isn’t frightening at all. And with the exception of some showers early tomorrow morning, we should be in store for a pretty dry and sunny week. (Good weather for checking out these three spooky sites in Massachusetts, if you dare.)
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
WBUR
Mass. offshore wind project 'no longer viable' without changes to power contract, company says
A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
laconiadailysun.com
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
