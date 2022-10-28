ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire

laconiadailysun.com

NHEC, Conexon partner for broadband expansion to thousands of NH homes and businesses

PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is expanding its partnership with rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon to bring fiber-to-the-home service across the cooperative’s territory. NHEC and Conexon have already worked together to provide gigabit speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1

Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MassLive.com

Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
WBUR

The RMV is cracking down on car inspection procrastinators

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy Halloween! The trick-or-treating forecast this evening isn’t frightening at all. And with the exception of some showers early tomorrow morning, we should be in store for a pretty dry and sunny week. (Good weather for checking out these three spooky sites in Massachusetts, if you dare.)
WBUR

Mass. offshore wind project 'no longer viable' without changes to power contract, company says

A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
laconiadailysun.com

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.

