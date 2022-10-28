ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo College graduate returns for classical guitar recital

Laredo College alumnus Ramiro Rubio is returning to campus on Thursday, Nov. 3 to showcase the continued progress in his musical career with a free classical guitar concert. Rubio studied guitar under Dr. Cain Budds and Dr. Matthew Bishop on his way to earning an associate degree in performing arts. He then attended the University of Texas at Brownsville, and he will complete his master’s degree in December at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee before pursuing a doctoral degree.
Students share thoughts on voting apathy

Texas A&M International is one of the sites where citizens can vote during early voting. It is an ideal place for young people to exercise their right to vote. However, despite efforts by movements to promote this right, there is still a long way to go to convince not only young people, but the electorate in general to cast their vote.
Abbott, O'Rourke to visit Laredo; Webb voting totals hit 15K

In the thick of early voting, the Texas gubernatorial race comes to the Gateway City this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and opponent Beto O'Rourke will be in Laredo over the next two days with one last push trying to rally voters to their cause. Abbott will be coming first....
Laredoans take the Halloween Bat Hike

Although they came out later than expected, Laredoans were able to catch a glimpse of thousands of bats going out to hunt this week as they formed part of a major event held annually to celebrate the Halloween season and also the local mammalian population. The 2022 Halloween Bat Hike...
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd outside the RNC Community Center as the event grew too large to hold inside the venue.
Kansas City Southern to break ground on International bridge project

With the ongoing investment on expanding economic development for Laredo, the No. 1 port in the United States, more is on its way. Kansas City Southern will break ground Monday, south of Zaragoza Street on the east side of the tracks, on a second span of the new international bridge.
Dragonflies Boutique of Laredo prepares for Pink Friday

The Dragonflies Boutique of Laredo is preparing to celebrate the annual Pink Friday event held Nov. 18 to highlight small businesses. The concept for Pink Friday was created and implemented last year by The Boutique Hub. The Boutique Hub is the largest boutique community in the world and is a media company featuring boutique fashion. Pink Friday aims to recreate the Black Friday experience with a small business mindset. Retailers participating attempt to highlight the attention and experiences provided by small businesses.
Where to find cheap gas in Laredo

Oil prices have been on the decline in recent months. To help people bypass premium pricing, we've compiled a list of the cheapest gas prices in Laredo. "The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons, although much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too," reads a portion of a recent AAA report entitled "Like the Falling Leaves, Gas Prices Drifting Down."
Laredoans could win free Taco Palenque pirata tacos for a year

Taco lovers in Laredo have the chance to be very happy over the next year. Taco Palenque is offering the chance for one lucky individual to win a free pirata taco every week over the next year. To be eligible, locals will have to show themselves wearing a Taco Palenque-inspired...
Woman found dead in south Laredo

A woman was found dead in a south Laredo neighborhood close to the riverbanks, according to Laredo police. Officers responded at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of River Front Street, where a woman was found dead on the sidewalk. Webb County Medical Examiner personnel took custody of...
