ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on the interstate in Covington due to crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington after an early crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras in the construction area near the 12th Street exit...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-71/75 near KY-236 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound Interstate 71/75 in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WAYNESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy