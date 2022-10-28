Read full article on original website
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.(Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester United...
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Manchester United v West Ham Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News
You can find the confirmed lineups and team news as Manchester United host West Ham here.
'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start
Former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has talked about Chelsea's goalkeeper situation.
Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B
Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid. - Stream...
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Batten Down the Hatches
The early signs during the match at Craven Cottage were Everton may have brought some of the attacking verve they displayed last weekend with them on their travels, as they got in Fulham’s faces from the opening whistle. The high press was in evidence and caused a couple of turnovers in possession, which the Blues didn’t really take advantage of. However, we have seen the team play like this before away from Goodison Park under Frank Lampard, even going back to last season, when their away form was truly diabolical. The early storm and enthusiasm drops off after ten, fifteen minutes, territory is ceded and the team can struggle to get out of its own half. On Saturday, this was a gradual process throughout the first 45 minutes but was completed after the restart, the visitors once again being devoid of ideas as to how to progress the ball into the Fulham half.
Real Madrid stumble to draw vs. Girona as VAR takes centre stage
MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Madrid took the lead in the second...
David De Gea Speaks On Great Performance v West Ham
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea once again showed why he wears the number one with a great showing against West Ham.
Manchester United Trio Included In Premier League TOTW
Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have been included in this week's Premier League team of the week.
Man United to assess David de Gea contract situation during World Cup break - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will look at David De Gea's contract situation during the break for the World Cup. The goalkeeper has a deal until the end of the season while the club also have an option to extend it by another 12 months. - Stream on ESPN+:...
