Commercial Observer

Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023

Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Industrial Wave Triggers Tight Market Conditions in South Florida in Q3

The South Florida industrial leasing market saw another seven-figure performance in the third quarter of 2022, with approximately 1.4 million square feet (msf) of positive net absorption at its close — keeping the region on track for another dynamic annual occurrence. Year-to-date more than 6 msf of industrial space...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Commercial Observer

Mayor Danielle Levine Cava on Future-Proofing South Florida

Buenos Aires, at its most literal translation, means “good air” — a fitting title given the C40 World Mayors Summit, hosted late last month by the Argentinian capital. The summit brought together global mayors, youth leaders and climate activists to share techniques for making cities greener and more resilient.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Univest Adding Two Regional Offices in Maryland

Univest Financial is expanding into Maryland with two new regional offices. On the heels of inking a 6,500-square-foot lease at 10801 Tony Drive in Lutherville, Md., earlier this month, the company signed a 4,500-square-foot lease at 175 W. Ostend Street in South Baltimore with landlord Himmelrich Associates. “Both of these...
BALTIMORE, MD

