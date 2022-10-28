Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Observer
Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023
Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
Commercial Observer
Industrial Wave Triggers Tight Market Conditions in South Florida in Q3
The South Florida industrial leasing market saw another seven-figure performance in the third quarter of 2022, with approximately 1.4 million square feet (msf) of positive net absorption at its close — keeping the region on track for another dynamic annual occurrence. Year-to-date more than 6 msf of industrial space...
Commercial Observer
Mayor Danielle Levine Cava on Future-Proofing South Florida
Buenos Aires, at its most literal translation, means “good air” — a fitting title given the C40 World Mayors Summit, hosted late last month by the Argentinian capital. The summit brought together global mayors, youth leaders and climate activists to share techniques for making cities greener and more resilient.
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
Commercial Observer
Univest Adding Two Regional Offices in Maryland
Univest Financial is expanding into Maryland with two new regional offices. On the heels of inking a 6,500-square-foot lease at 10801 Tony Drive in Lutherville, Md., earlier this month, the company signed a 4,500-square-foot lease at 175 W. Ostend Street in South Baltimore with landlord Himmelrich Associates. “Both of these...
Comments / 0