Phoenix, AZ

Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker and his mouth played a role in helping Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson be ejected in the 134-105 win on Tuesday.

The two got into a heated discussion, which was only picked up by cameras and not microphones, but Thompson was seen holding up four fingers to signify his four titles with Golden State.

Both players considered to be at the top of their position, both in terms of play and ability to trash talk with the best of them.

Afterwards, Booker spoke with reporters and said it was simply two competitors going at it.

“Just two competitors. In my postgame interview I said it, I love Klay Thompson. I have for a really long time. That does not excuse us from being competitors and talking to each other. I have always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball. Obviously, the rings speak for themselves, but I am going to bring it every time," Booker said.

Thompson returned to action on Thursday night in Golden State's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, scoring 19 points in the victory.

Afterwards, he reflected the same respect back to Booker.

"The first ejection in my career didn't go to the game plan on that, but it happened. Sometimes our emotions get the best of us, and it's funny. I love competing against Devin, and I got a lot of respect for him, but, I mean, just a couple of guys going at it," said Thompson.

"You know what was actually one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles and said, 'The shooting guard battle won't be the same,' So I got a lot of respect for him, and when he did that, that meant a lot to me."

The two sides won't meet again until Nov. 16, but it's safe to say when Booker and Thompson come face-to-face, animosity won't be ringing through the air.

