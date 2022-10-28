Read full article on original website
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home. Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of East Hatfield Street, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness. Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. Her funeral will follow at 1:15 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery.
Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore, 81, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mrs. Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore (81) of Akwesasne, Quebec passed away peacefully at home surrounded by three generations of her family. Ann was born on July 24, 1941, at the family homestead in Akwesasne, Quebec, to Peter Buckshot and Louise (Lazore) Buckshot. Ann married James E. Lazore on April 8, 1961, at the St. Regis Catholic Church in Akwesasne, Quebec. He predeceased her on August 4, 1996.
Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of the life of Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Old Oak Point Road, will be held in August 2023 at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are with IslandView Funeral Service, 300 Main St., Morristown. Condolences may be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com.
Supporters raising money to preserve Potsdam cemetery’s entrance
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam cemetery is searching for funds to help keep its historic entrance in one piece. Not only is Bayside Cemetery nationally registered, but it holds importance for many families who have lived in the area all their lives. John Omohundro and Mark Lee have...
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil-water advisory was issued for several Ogdensburg streets Monday morning. The advisory was issued because water main repair at West South and Congress streets resulted in in little or no water pressure. When that happens, there’s a risk of harmful microbes entering the system.
No more police department? Ogdensburg unveils budget proposal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget gives city lawmakers three options to make ends meet in the coming fiscal year:. Eliminate the police department to keep the tax rate steady; 22 jobs would be lost. Equally reduce staff and programs across all city departments, including police,...
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
