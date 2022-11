GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week we reported on the growing child care crisis in Wisconsin. In the Fox Valley, several child care facilities scaled back to 4 days a week instead of 5, forcing parents to scramble to find child care. It’s a microcosm of a larger problem in the industry driven by a lack of workforce due to lower compensation than day care workers can earn elsewhere.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO