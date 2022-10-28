Analyst: Scant chance anyone but Sharpe committed ’84 rapes

Michael M. Sharpe

There is less than a 1 in 7 billion probability that anyone but Michael M. Sharpe produced male DNA found in the Hartford-area homes of three women raped in 1984 and less than a 1 in 7.3 million chance in the fourth similar case, a retired DNA analyst testified Friday.

ISSUE: With Michael M. Sharpe’s DNA matching DNA extracted from crime-scene samples, what is the chance that someone else raped and kidnapped the four victims?

ANALYST’S ANSWER: Less than 1 in 7 billion in three cases and less than 1 in 7.3 million in the fourth.

DEFENSE RESPONSE: DNA statistics are based on a hypothesis that can’t be tested

The analyst, Patricia Loso, was the final prosecution witness in the trial of Sharpe, 71, who was arrested in November 2020 at his Marlborough home after Loso and her coworkers at the state Forensic Science Laboratory concluded that his DNA matched samples found in victims’ homes.