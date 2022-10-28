ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Analyst: Scant chance anyone but Sharpe committed ’84 rapes

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoJKz_0iqegVXI00
Michael M. Sharpe

There is less than a 1 in 7 billion probability that anyone but Michael M. Sharpe produced male DNA found in the Hartford-area homes of three women raped in 1984 and less than a 1 in 7.3 million chance in the fourth similar case, a retired DNA analyst testified Friday.

ISSUE: With Michael M. Sharpe’s DNA matching DNA extracted from crime-scene samples, what is the chance that someone else raped and kidnapped the four victims?

ANALYST’S ANSWER: Less than 1 in 7 billion in three cases and less than 1 in 7.3 million in the fourth.

DEFENSE RESPONSE: DNA statistics are based on a hypothesis that can’t be tested

The analyst, Patricia Loso, was the final prosecution witness in the trial of Sharpe, 71, who was arrested in November 2020 at his Marlborough home after Loso and her coworkers at the state Forensic Science Laboratory concluded that his DNA matched samples found in victims’ homes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

DNA’s value is key issue in cold case trial

“There's no reason to doubt DNA science that has been peer reviewed and tested,” prosecutor Robin Krawczyk said Tuesday during her final argument to the jury in the case of Michael M. Sharpe, 71, who is charged with kidnapping in attacks on four women in their Hartford-area homes in 1984.
New Britain Herald

New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing

NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven mayor announces crisis response team

Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling. Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu with the Yale School of Medicine talks about a new study that shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from RSV. Updated: 6 hours ago. A morning fire brought a neighborhood in West Haven to a standstill.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Settlement reached in wrongful conviction

Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. City...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Truck driver gets 3 years in sting

A truck driver from Maine who attempted to meet with a 15-year-old boy for sex at the T.A. truck stop in Willington last year has been sentenced to three years in prison. The boy was fictitious, created by a group dedicated to catching child predators, but prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said during the sentencing Friday that the intentions of Shawn Arnold, 46, were clear.
WILLINGTON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials

It was 12:30 pm on a beautiful and unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-October. A few dozen people were gathered at the center of the Ancient Burying Ground cemetery in downtown Hartford, all seeking to satisfy a desire for some local history sprinkled with a bit of Halloween spookiness. At the center of the crowd was […] The post Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Crisis Team Hits The Street

Social worker Yichu Xu and ​“peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis. They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Report: Killingly ‘failed’ to address students’ mental health needs

The state Department of Education has recommended an inquiry at the Killingly School District after finding that there is “reasonable cause” to believe its board of education failed to implement the educational interests of the state when members voted down a proposal for a grant-funded mental health clinic at the town high school.
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
306
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy