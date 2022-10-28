ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsERE_0iqefhDL00

"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County 00:47

The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness.

The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gosro_0iqefhDL00
CBS

The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation.

The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.

The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue.

CBS

"If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting.

The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart .

Comments / 9

DiL02
4d ago

I’m sure these people prefer to not beg but obviously are on down times to be begging on a corner. I hope all your hearts do what is right and not always believe what our idiotic commissioners believe as they themselves can’t even get along to make a sound decision. Why are they spending our tax dollars on signs. Give it to the homeless instead!?

Reply(1)
6
John Hass
3d ago

in all actuality handouts do help, but they only help the people who want to change themselves or do better. and I didn't like begging but I did what I had to to survive now I no longer need to fly a sign. but now I give to people in need even if it's donating sleeping bags shoes or other items. so yes handouts do help.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Denver

Douglas County voters to decide 2 school district funding measures

Next week, Douglas County voters will decide on two major funding measures for the school district - a $450 million bond and $60 million mill levy override.  School leaders have argued both are necessary, since the growing school district lags behind neighboring districts in funding, especially when it comes to teacher and staff pay. According to district leaders, the average salary for a teacher in DCSD is about $18,000 less than in the neighboring Cherry Creek School District.  Ballot measure 5A, the mill levy override, aims to address that, though some opponents argue the property tax increase comes at a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial

One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
CBS Denver

Former Sun Valley residents return for engraved brick from neighborhood

On Saturday, the Sun Valley Youth Center held an event for former residents to stop by and pick up a piece of a place they used to call home. Organizers told CBS News Colorado, this was a way for former Sun Valley residents to remember and honor the community that once existed in the area.Anne Olivas is one of the residents who stopped by to pick up an engraved brick. "It was a community, family, tight-knit, one big family," said Olivas. "This is a piece of history, our history, closure." A few years ago, the Denver Housing Authority began implementing a transformation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora peer support team helps police, firefighters who may be struggling

The last weekend of October was busy for first responders in Aurora. Every few hours there was another scene with more victims, and lives lost too soon. It was a weekend of losses for loved ones, and the strangers who tried to save them. Aurora Fire Battalion Chief Doug Whiting joined AFD in 2006. His memory is filled with years of calls he couldn't forget if he tried. "I don't think you really know the full extent of what you're going to come across until you're really in it," said Whiting. "We're trained to be able to address those...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado

Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City cuts taxes to support Brighton 27J Schools mill levy override

This November, several Colorado school districts will ask voters to raise taxes to increase funding, but currently, only one district can say its municipality is attempting to offset those costs to encourage voters to say yes. The superintendent of Brighton 27J Schools tells CBS News Colorado he was shocked and humbled to learn the Commerce City City Council cut taxes earlier this month, in large part to support the district's mill levy override request. Now, it remains to be seen whether voters use those savings to fund the district or keep the money for themselves.  "It's unprecedented. I don't know of...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Election judges removed by GOP county chairwoman now calling for appeals process

Infighting in the El Paso County GOP bled into preparations for the upcoming November election, when the party chairwoman called for a handful of people to be removed from their posts as Republican election judges. Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins told El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman that several election...
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy