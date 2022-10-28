Read full article on original website
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
Shapiro Kicks Off Campaign Bus Tour in Erie
Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for Governor, Josh Shapiro is scheduled to bring his campaign to Erie on Tuesday. Shapiro is taking on Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, with most polls showing a sizeable lead for Shapiro. The Democrat is launching a campaign bus tour. The Shapiro campaign said...
Four departments respond to interstate trailer fire
Four fire departments responded to a trailer fire that blocked parts of I-80 Saturday afternoon.
November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania, see ways how to be safe
(WOLF). — With the seasonal change, November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania. On November 6th Pennsylvanians turn their clocks back by an hour at 2am. This mean there is less daylight and more appearances of deer on the road as well as wet leaves that become hazardous to drivers.
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Pennsylvania State Police troopers shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township
FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed an armed man in Fawn Township. State police say troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday morning.When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say the man failed to obey commands from troopers. Troopers shot the man, and he died from his injuries. Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.The man hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
Flu activity in Pennsylvania already higher than the last 5 years
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The flu season is officially here, and the virus is spreading fast. The Walgreen Flu Index shows that southern states are having the most difficult time right now. The state with the highest flu activity as of late October was Louisiana, followed by Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police.
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
CDC scores 4 PA counties at high COVID community level. The latest on new cases, more
In the latest seven-day reporting period, the Pennsylvania Department Health saw a slight uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations.
Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday
State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek. Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, it is believed that the person had died of natural causes. […]
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
