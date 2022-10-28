FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed an armed man in Fawn Township. State police say troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday morning.When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say the man failed to obey commands from troopers. Troopers shot the man, and he died from his injuries. Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.The man hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO