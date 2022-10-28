ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

YourErie

Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety

Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Shapiro Kicks Off Campaign Bus Tour in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for Governor, Josh Shapiro is scheduled to bring his campaign to Erie on Tuesday. Shapiro is taking on Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, with most polls showing a sizeable lead for Shapiro. The Democrat is launching a campaign bus tour. The Shapiro campaign said...
ERIE, PA
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police troopers shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed an armed man in Fawn Township. State police say troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday morning.When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say the man failed to obey commands from troopers. Troopers shot the man, and he died from his injuries. Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.The man hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday

State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek. Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, it is believed that the person had died of natural causes. […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County

Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

