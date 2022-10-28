Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including new Pluckers
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened on I-45 northbound at Telephone Road at around 6 p.m. According to the reports, eight vehicles were involved in the collision while one of the cars flipped over.
Fort Bend Star
Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus
Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
WorkHub breaks ground on industrial flex space in Conroe
WorkHub Developments broke ground Oct. 27 on its office/warehouse space in Conroe at 1030 Outpost Drive, Conroe. (Courtesy WorkHub Developments) WorkHub Developments broke ground Oct. 27 on its office/warehouse space in Conroe at 1030 Outpost Drive, Conroe. The new Conroe campus in the works will span 70,000 square feet and include industrial flex space with access to loading docks, forklifts, pallet jacks and other amenities, such as fiber internet, climate-controlled warehouses and flexible contracts, according to the business. Various warehouse spaces are available. Roberto Valenzuela and Alfredo Amparan founded WorkHub in 2016 and have grown the company to include seven locations.
Annual water system flushing in the Silverlake area of Pearland to begin Nov. 1
The annual unidirectional public water system flushing begins Nov. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Water system flushing in the Silverlake area will begin Nov. 1 as part of an annual unidirectional flush conducted by the city of Pearland and Brazoria County. The public water system flushing is a coordinated effort with Brazoria...
Learn more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for Sugar Land, Missouri City
A house located at Oyster Creek Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Belknap is a well-established community in Sugar Land. Development in Belknap started in 1930 and has continued over the years. Belknap features midsize homes and is near several amenities, including Sugar Land Memorial Park, featuring 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles of trails.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
Learn more about upcoming transportation projects in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a number of transportation projects happening in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. Sienna...
Read more about market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 1617 Hawthorne Street. (Courtesy HAR) The total number of homes sold was lower in September in all five local ZIP codes when compared to September of the previous year. The median price of homes sold rose in all five ZIP codes when comparing those two months.
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Hope Resale offers upscale items in Montgomery
Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Hope Resale) Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery. The business offers upscale resale items, such as clothing and furniture. The business takes donations only. An appointment is needed to donate. www.facebook.com/hoperesale.org. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper...
This Texas City Is Getting Its First H-E-B & It's Opening Very, Very Soon
It's almost time to get your H-E-B on!
Construction to begin soon on Billiards Factory distribution center in Tomball
Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30 days. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30...
Fort Bend ISD continues work to memorialize the Sugar Land 95
Fort Bend ISD held a symposium Oct. 1 to update the community on the project. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Fort Bend ISD continues its work to honor and memorialize the Sugar Land 95 as it begins Phase 2 of its Sugar Land 95 Memorialization Project, which includes the design of an outdoor learning plaza at the site of the Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery located on the James Reese Career and Technical Education campus, according to an Oct. 12 news release.
As Houston pursues sustainable development, Midtown area charts starting path through reconstruction
Efforts focused on reducing car reliance, using sustainable construction materials and prioritizing green infrastructure—once considered offbeat and of lesser priority—are starting to become the new standard, with both financial and environmental benefits, said Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction with the community group Midtown Houston. (Designed by Kaitlin Schmidt)
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0