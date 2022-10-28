ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including new Pluckers

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus

Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

WorkHub breaks ground on industrial flex space in Conroe

WorkHub Developments broke ground Oct. 27 on its office/warehouse space in Conroe at 1030 Outpost Drive, Conroe. (Courtesy WorkHub Developments) WorkHub Developments broke ground Oct. 27 on its office/warehouse space in Conroe at 1030 Outpost Drive, Conroe. The new Conroe campus in the works will span 70,000 square feet and include industrial flex space with access to loading docks, forklifts, pallet jacks and other amenities, such as fiber internet, climate-controlled warehouses and flexible contracts, according to the business. Various warehouse spaces are available. Roberto Valenzuela and Alfredo Amparan founded WorkHub in 2016 and have grown the company to include seven locations.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Learn more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for Sugar Land, Missouri City

A house located at Oyster Creek Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Belknap is a well-established community in Sugar Land. Development in Belknap started in 1930 and has continued over the years. Belknap features midsize homes and is near several amenities, including Sugar Land Memorial Park, featuring 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles of trails.
SUGAR LAND, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hope Resale offers upscale items in Montgomery

Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Hope Resale) Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery. The business offers upscale resale items, such as clothing and furniture. The business takes donations only. An appointment is needed to donate. www.facebook.com/hoperesale.org. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD continues work to memorialize the Sugar Land 95

Fort Bend ISD held a symposium Oct. 1 to update the community on the project. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Fort Bend ISD continues its work to honor and memorialize the Sugar Land 95 as it begins Phase 2 of its Sugar Land 95 Memorialization Project, which includes the design of an outdoor learning plaza at the site of the Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery located on the James Reese Career and Technical Education campus, according to an Oct. 12 news release.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

As Houston pursues sustainable development, Midtown area charts starting path through reconstruction

Efforts focused on reducing car reliance, using sustainable construction materials and prioritizing green infrastructure—once considered offbeat and of lesser priority—are starting to become the new standard, with both financial and environmental benefits, said Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction with the community group Midtown Houston. (Designed by Kaitlin Schmidt)
HOUSTON, TX
