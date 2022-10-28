Dennis D. Stiers, 73, passed away at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, on October 28, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 27, 1949, in Auburn, Nebraska to Roland and Deloris Stiers. Denny was the oldest of three children and grew up in Nemaha. He went to Nemaha High School through his junior year and was in the first graduating class of Southeast Consolidated School in 1967. He played basketball, football, and track and was in chorus and band. He loved playing the piano and saxophone. After high school he attended Universal Trade School in Omaha, Nebraska. He married his high school sweetheart, Sara Pryor, on November 29, 1969. One daughter, Dana, was born to this marriage. Denny enjoyed being “Papa” to his two grandsons and attended as many of their music and sporting events as possible. Teaching them how to fish and play pool gave him great joy.

