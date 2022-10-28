Read full article on original website
Dennis Dale Stiers
Dennis D. Stiers, 73, passed away at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, on October 28, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 27, 1949, in Auburn, Nebraska to Roland and Deloris Stiers. Denny was the oldest of three children and grew up in Nemaha. He went to Nemaha High School through his junior year and was in the first graduating class of Southeast Consolidated School in 1967. He played basketball, football, and track and was in chorus and band. He loved playing the piano and saxophone. After high school he attended Universal Trade School in Omaha, Nebraska. He married his high school sweetheart, Sara Pryor, on November 29, 1969. One daughter, Dana, was born to this marriage. Denny enjoyed being “Papa” to his two grandsons and attended as many of their music and sporting events as possible. Teaching them how to fish and play pool gave him great joy.
'Don't think he will': Joseph doubts Thompson's availability for Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback on Saturday against Minnesota. Speaking on the Husker Football Show, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph expressed doubts about Casey Thompson's availability after Thompson was injured during the Huskers' loss to Illinois. "Every one of them's got...
Jefferson County's Veteran of the Month for November: Mark Grummert
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Mark Grummert was born on May 5, 1944 and was raised on the family farm just North of Jansen, Nebraska where he lives today. He attended grade school in a one-room rural country school in District #2 and completed high school at Fairbury High School. Mark attended Kansas State University prior to enlisting in the U. S. Naval Reserve in 1967. In April of 1967, he married his wife, Linda.
The Fairbury Elks Continues To Donate To The Community
FAIRBURY - The Fairbury Elks Lodge 1203 was awarded $8,000 in grants from the Elks National Foundation to be used in Fairbury. The money was part of three grants approved by the Elks National Foundation. The Beacon Grant will be used to donate to Fairbury's Back Pack Program, the Fairbury...
NU Notes: Huskers Host Hoosiers Wednesday
• The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team is back in action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with an 8 p.m. match against Indiana on Wednesday. • Wednesday night is Nebraska's annual Red Cross match. The Red Cross will be collecting donations upon entry to the match. • Big Ten Network...
Former Beatrice Mayor, community leader passes away
BEATRICE – A former Mayor of Beatrice, long-time National Guard member and community activist has passed away. Allen Grell died Friday, at the age of 82. He served as Beatrice Mayor from 1982 to 1986…..and before that, served ten years as a Second Ward City Councilman and six years on the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Commission. Grell also served on the Beatrice Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, where he served three four-year terms in District four. Grell also served on the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission and was instrumental in renaming U.S. Highway 77 between Beatrice and Lincoln as the Homestead Highway.
Former Diller-Odell Griffin looks to win fourth state title in fourth different class
LINCOLN - The goal for any high school athlete is almost always to etch their name into the history books by winning a state title. But one specific Nebraska high school volleyball player has an opportunity to make history in a unique way. Elecea Saathoff of the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors...
Weapons violation leads to two arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested in Lincoln for a reported weapons violation. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to an address near 16th and W B St. on Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. Officers said the caller...
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
Lincoln man arrested for stealing items from store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln reported being broken into along with items being taken and the man suspected of doing so has been arrested. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Good 2 Go convenience store, 2641 Fairfield St. on Monday around 11:00 p.m. after an alarm went off for broken glass.
Fairbury City Council votes against moving forward with water sourcing project
FAIRBURY, NE — By a 6-2 vote, the Fairbury City Council decided to not move forward with a proposed water sourcing project at its meeting Tuesday night. The vote means the city will not file an updated application to the USDA for funding for a potential well field northwest of Fairbury as a source of water.
Stolen vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was stolen was involved in both a hit-and-run and a car crash in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 19th and O St. on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run that originally happened at 11th and O St.
Beatrice man arrested for whiskey theft
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect for felony shoplifting, after taking a ten pack of 50-milliliter Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottles from an east Beatrice business. Saturday night at about 8:30, police were sent to a Casey’s General Store on a report of a man who had...
LPD case closed, alcohol and speed determined factors in early October accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has officially closed the case of an accident where six people were killed, citing alcohol levels of more than twice the legal limit and high speeds causing the crash. Officials said toxicology tests that were done on the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old...
Hope Crisis Center's Purple Bin Project seeking donations for domestic violence survivors
FAIRBURY, NE — An annual effort in southeast Nebraska aiming to help victims of domestic violence is under way again. "We are so appreciative," Hope Crisis Center CEO Carmen Hinman said. "We couldn't without our communities supporting our organization and our mission." Hope Crisis Center CEO Carmen Hinman is...
Diller Telephone Diode Communications fiber projects connects 70 homes to high speed internet
DILLER, NE — Another group of rural southeast Nebraska have access to fiberoptic internet. Diller Telephone Diode Communications recently completed work on a project north of Ellis and east of Plymouth that provides fiber internet to 70 homes in the area. Diller Telephone Diode Communications CEO Randy Sandman says...
