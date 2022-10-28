LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO