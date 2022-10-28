Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
nbc25news.com
Michigan State names provost as interim president following Stanley's resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to make provost Teresa Woodruff the university's interim president following Samuel Stanley's departure. Stanley gave a 90-day resignation notice to the board in mid-October, following the board's criticism of his Title IX sexual misconduct reporting...
nbc25news.com
MSU president & U of M president respond to post-game brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Both presidents from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan responded to the incident that occurred Saturday night in the Michigan stadium. Michigan State University's president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., released the following statement on the morning of October 30 in response to...
nbc25news.com
One Michigan player plans to press charges after tunnel incident, report says
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State, four MSU players are expected to face charges for attacking two Michigan players in the tunnel. At least one Michigan player plans to press charges against several Spartan players, according to an ESPN...
nbc25news.com
Four Michigan State football players suspended after incident in the Michigan tunnel
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University head coach Mel Tucker says four players have been suspended. This is following an alleged incident after the Michigan, Michigan State game in Ann Arbor Saturday night. Tucker called the video "disturbing," in a statement on social media. The video shows Spartan players attacking...
nbc25news.com
US Secretary of Labor visits MCC to discuss job training opportunities
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, will arrive at Mott Community College (MCC) in Flint Tuesday to discuss job training opportunities. On November 1, at 1:15 p.m., Secretary Walsh will meet with workers and business leaders and tour skilled workforce training classes, preparing mid-Michigan students for job opportunities.
nbc25news.com
Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots
FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
nbc25news.com
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
nbc25news.com
Official state Christmas tree harvested, moved to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.
nbc25news.com
Detroit border patrol arrests wanted Mexican citizen
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Sector Border Patrol arrest two Mexican citizens Thursday in Auburn Hills. On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County.
nbc25news.com
C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
nbc25news.com
National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children
FLINT, Mich. - National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children. Early Monday morning, Bridgeport Township Police say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head. According to police, the firearm was not secured in the apartment. “Children as young as three years old are strong enough to...
nbc25news.com
Absentee ballot requests by mail due Nov. 4 to City of Flint clerk's office
FLINT, Mich. — City of Flint Clerk's office announce the deadline to receive absentee ballot requests by mail—November 4. Requesting for an absentee ballot by mail is due on November 4 at 5:00 p.m. The City Clerk's office said registered voters have the right to apply, receive and...
nbc25news.com
Christopher Schurr will stand trial for murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Kent County District Court judge ruled Monday. "The Court concludes that, as a legal matter, probable cause has been presented to support the...
nbc25news.com
STARS to provide free transportation for Saginaw voters on election day
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will provide voters a free ride day on election day. All STARS fixed routes will run all day on November 8 until 9:00 p.m. so that all voters also have a ride home after the polls close. Voters over 60...
nbc25news.com
Woman charged for making alleged threat towards Birch Run High School
BIRCH RUN, Mich. - A woman has been charged for allegedly making a threatening call to Birch Run High School. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Megan Ferdon has been charged with the following:. 1 COUNT - FALSE REPORT OR THREAT OF TERRORISM. Ferdon was arraigned on the...
nbc25news.com
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
nbc25news.com
Richfield BMX park hosts trunk-or-treat and last race of the year
DAVISON, Mich. — Richfield Bicycle Motor Cross (BMX) Park hosted its trunk-or-treat and last race of the year spectacular Sunday. Richfield BMX Park is the only public race track in Michigan and has been around for decades. Bikes were heard throughout Richfield BMX Park on October 30 as racers...
nbc25news.com
Ithaca man found dead in home, police deem as suspicious death
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unconscious man in Ithaca Tuesday morning. On November 1, at around 6:00 a.m., police arrived at the 300 block of N Main St in Ithaca to find a 48-year-old man dead in the residence. Police...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspects after woman was found shot to death in Flint home
FLINT, Mich. - Police have no suspects in custody after a shooting in Flint on Monday night. Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was shot inside a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle. She was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with info on this incase is asked to call...
nbc25news.com
Trick or Treaters: Police say you should avoid dark costumes during Halloween night
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday night, millions will be trick or treating all around the world, preparing their costumes and knocking on doors to get candy. Police said there are some ways you can keep safe as you’re mingling through city neighborhoods. Police said it’s important parents check the...
Comments / 0