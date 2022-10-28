ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State names provost as interim president following Stanley's resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to make provost Teresa Woodruff the university's interim president following Samuel Stanley's departure. Stanley gave a 90-day resignation notice to the board in mid-October, following the board's criticism of his Title IX sexual misconduct reporting...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU president & U of M president respond to post-game brawl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Both presidents from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan responded to the incident that occurred Saturday night in the Michigan stadium. Michigan State University's president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., released the following statement on the morning of October 30 in response to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US Secretary of Labor visits MCC to discuss job training opportunities

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, will arrive at Mott Community College (MCC) in Flint Tuesday to discuss job training opportunities. On November 1, at 1:15 p.m., Secretary Walsh will meet with workers and business leaders and tour skilled workforce training classes, preparing mid-Michigan students for job opportunities.
FLINT, MI
Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots

FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
FLINT, MI
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich

FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
FLINT, MI
Official state Christmas tree harvested, moved to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.
LANSING, MI
Detroit border patrol arrests wanted Mexican citizen

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Sector Border Patrol arrest two Mexican citizens Thursday in Auburn Hills. On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
FLINT, MI
National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children

FLINT, Mich. - National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children. Early Monday morning, Bridgeport Township Police say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head. According to police, the firearm was not secured in the apartment. “Children as young as three years old are strong enough to...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Woman charged for making alleged threat towards Birch Run High School

BIRCH RUN, Mich. - A woman has been charged for allegedly making a threatening call to Birch Run High School. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Megan Ferdon has been charged with the following:. 1 COUNT - FALSE REPORT OR THREAT OF TERRORISM. Ferdon was arraigned on the...
BIRCH RUN, MI
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Ithaca man found dead in home, police deem as suspicious death

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unconscious man in Ithaca Tuesday morning. On November 1, at around 6:00 a.m., police arrived at the 300 block of N Main St in Ithaca to find a 48-year-old man dead in the residence. Police...
ITHACA, MI

