KEVN
Very Mild Halloween this Year!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween, 2022 will be quite mild with highs in the 60s! These temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect 50s during prime Trick or Treat time this evening. The first half of this week will be mild to warm...
KEVN
Thanks to warm weather, Rapid City gets an early start to holiday decorating
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you guilty of decorating early? Rapid City has already started decorating for the holiday season. Crews took advantage of the warm weather and got a head start on decorating for the holiday season. New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to...
KEVN
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
KEVN
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines as they continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire. A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.
KEVN
Impacts of wildfires in an area like the Black Hills not always negative
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Palmer Gulch fire is a good reminder that wildfires aren’t limited to the summer. And, while wildfires can be devastating, there is also some good that can come from them. Usually, a wildfire refers to an uncontrolled fire, but according to National Geographic,...
KEVN
Holiday season begins with community food drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With inflation making it harder for people to make ends meet, the holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday meals - making it even more important to lend a hand this holiday season. To help fight that Rapid City’s Public Works Department and the AFSCME Union are sponsoring a community food drive with Feeding South Dakota from Nov. 1 through Nov. 18.
KEVN
Halloween night brings trick or treating, help to the needy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, or at least kids dressed up as them, were all over town this Halloween night. Many opted for the traditional trick or treating. West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and frightening decorations.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Memphis Boyd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 29 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Memphis Boyd. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KEVN
New Underwood home damaged in fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 16000 block of Pioneer Road in rural New Underwood was severely damaged in a fire Monday night. According to a release from Pennington County Fire, when new Underwood’s volunteer firefighters got to the scene, they saw that the fire was burning on the roof and interior walls. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home, keeping it from spreading to nearby grass and other buildings.
KEVN
Costumed kids and grown-ups race at Sock Hop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the day before Halloween, kids and adults had the chance to show off their costumes before the big day as part of the Black Hills Running Club’s Sock Hop races. Ben Burns spoke to one of the organizers of the event to hear why they decided to give racers a scary-good time before the 31st.
KEVN
Second highest Powerball jackpot in history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high. The drawing is tonight. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.
KEVN
Young cowboys, cowgirls shine in Little Britches Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Halloween right around the corner, teenage cowboys and cowgirls showed off their spook-tacular skills on horseback in the Badlands Little Britches Rodeo. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the top performers in pole bending and tiedown.
KEVN
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway Prevention Month with a Glow Walk at Main Street Square. The mayor welcomed the organizations, and kids and teens in the community, and made the official proclamation declaring Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.
KEVN
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Steve Duffy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steve Duffy is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State House in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duffy is running alongside Republican incumbent Becky Drury. The two will face two Democrats in the general election, Christine Stephenson and Jonathan Old Horse.
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
