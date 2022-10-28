ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Newport News middle school evacuated due to chemistry lab incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A chemistry lab incident forces a middle school in Newport News to evacuate. WVEC reports that Crittenden Middle School was evacuated Monday morning due to a hazmat incident. A spokesperson for the school division said smoke filled one of the school’s labs as a teacher...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s getting easier to get around in Petersburg with the opening of the city’s new Park and Ride transit service, but the city and state leaders say it’s just the beginning of what’s planned for the Petersburg. On Tuesday morning, Petersburg Mayor...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022-2023 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dinwiddie County public schools invite educators who want to make a difference in a child’s life to participate in the Teacher Career Fair. Many opportunities will be available for teachers of all backgrounds such as elementary teachers, Spanish teachers and librarians. If you’re not trained to teach, information on how to obtain a teaching license will be available.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Henrico County Public Schools to host a job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools welcomes candidates to participate in a job fair on Tuesday. HCPS has many vacant opportunities that need to be filled for the 2022-2023 school year and some positions offer bonuses. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Gloucester County launches bus safety program

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - School buses in Gloucester County start using new technology to help keep students safe. WVEC reports that Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to start a new program aiming to reduce the number of times drivers illegally pass school buses. The school division will...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
villagenewsonline.com

Phase 3 of Harrowgate Park, airport paving contracts awarded

Tara Carroll, center, was thanked by the board of supervisors for filling in after Leslie Haley resigned to work for the state attorney general’s office. As part of the consent agenda, on Oct. 26 the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved construction contracts to repave the county airport and to begin the third and final phase at Harrowgate Park.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes

Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA

