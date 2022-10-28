Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Newport News middle school evacuated due to chemistry lab incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A chemistry lab incident forces a middle school in Newport News to evacuate. WVEC reports that Crittenden Middle School was evacuated Monday morning due to a hazmat incident. A spokesperson for the school division said smoke filled one of the school’s labs as a teacher...
NBC12
Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s getting easier to get around in Petersburg with the opening of the city’s new Park and Ride transit service, but the city and state leaders say it’s just the beginning of what’s planned for the Petersburg. On Tuesday morning, Petersburg Mayor...
NBC12
Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022-2023 school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dinwiddie County public schools invite educators who want to make a difference in a child’s life to participate in the Teacher Career Fair. Many opportunities will be available for teachers of all backgrounds such as elementary teachers, Spanish teachers and librarians. If you’re not trained to teach, information on how to obtain a teaching license will be available.
NBC12
Henrico County Public Schools to host a job fair
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools welcomes candidates to participate in a job fair on Tuesday. HCPS has many vacant opportunities that need to be filled for the 2022-2023 school year and some positions offer bonuses. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff...
NBC12
Gloucester County launches bus safety program
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - School buses in Gloucester County start using new technology to help keep students safe. WVEC reports that Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to start a new program aiming to reduce the number of times drivers illegally pass school buses. The school division will...
NBC12
Virginia registrars working to process 149,000 additional voter registration applications
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staff at Richmond’s Office of Elections are busy processing thousands of voter registration applications following an announcement by the Virginia Department of Elections on Monday that there are an additional 149,000 voter registration applications that need to be processed. “As you can imagine, it’s an...
Governor, Mayor to give update on how Petersburg is improving since new plan was put in place
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham are expected to give an update on a newly launched program that would help improve the city of Petersburg at 10 a.m. this morning.
Chesterfield neighborhood not happy about new Sheetz
A Chesterfield neighborhood is not feeling the welcoming spirit when it comes to a new business that's being placed right in their own backyard.
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
villagenewsonline.com
Phase 3 of Harrowgate Park, airport paving contracts awarded
Tara Carroll, center, was thanked by the board of supervisors for filling in after Leslie Haley resigned to work for the state attorney general’s office. As part of the consent agenda, on Oct. 26 the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved construction contracts to repave the county airport and to begin the third and final phase at Harrowgate Park.
Woman shot near Richmond Police Department headquarters downtown
Officers the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department also responded to the scene, which was roughly five blocks away from campus.
Urbine Road in Powhatan to close Wednesday
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes
Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
NBC12
CoStar Group hosts ground-breaking ceremony for $460 million expansion project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s skyline will soon change as CoStar Group will spend $460 million in expanding its research and technology center. The 425-foot-tall office space will be built next to CoStar Group’s office space located on Fifth Street in Richmond. City and state leaders like Governor...
Criticism continues as Spotsylvania school superintendent expected to start on Nov. 1
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The controversary surrounding the incoming Spotsylvania school superintendent continues, over a month after the initial announcement of who is expected to step into the role. People who oppose the bid for Mark Taylor to take on the role were in court Thursday where they stayed true...
Chesterfield approves 544 home suburban expansion in midst of school capacity concerns
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved 544 new homes across two new suburban projects. But a staff report warned the board that all of the schools serving the developments are projected to be over capacity by 2026.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
NBC12
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime. This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week. City councilwoman Robertson says...
rvahub.com
All Aboard the Model Railroad Show is on Track, Tickets on Sale Starting Today
All aboard and full steam ahead! The 45th annual Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy rolls back into the Science Museum of Virginia the weekend after Thanksgiving. Science enthusiasts and train lovers across the state can get their tickets to the holiday tradition starting today, Nov. 1. Eight model...
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
Comments / 0