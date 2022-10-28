Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening. Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz. Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
boreal.org
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Jim Schultz claims negligence
On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme. Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal government of $250 million.
fox9.com
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
mprnews.org
You asked: Are absentee ballots counted before the rest of the votes?
An MPR News reader asked: “Are absentee ballots counted before the rest of the votes? Or are they loaded into the machine at the polling place along other ballots?”. We asked David Maeda, the deputy secretary of state and the state elections director, to answer that for us in detail.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
740thefan.com
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
Comments / 2