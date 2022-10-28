ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

BrewVine: Fall Fest Flavors at MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to the MiddleCoast Brewing company in downtown Traverse City to check out their latest libations and evolving menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvioB_0iqecuGV00
1/4 vlcsnap-2022-10-28-12h17m00s195

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Announces Major Expansion and New Headquarters

Now a northern Michigan whiskey and bourbon maker is planning a major expansion project, thanks in part to funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The Traverse City Whiskey Company is planning on a 20 million dollar investment for building a new facility in Elmwood Township, just across the border in Leelanau County. The expansion will create 100 new jobs, and it’s supported by a grant from the 750-thousand dollar grant from the Michigan Development Program.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future. The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

She Cooks- at the Cook’s House with Chefs Jen Blakeslee and Eric Patterson

Sid Simone ventures to the Chef’s House in Traverse City to find some of the secrets of Chef Jen Blakeslee’s minimalist cuisine. Blakeslee and Patterson realized they could provide fine-dining in Blakeslee’s hometown of Traverse City and opened a restaurant that seats only 25 people, with an intention to emphasize the importance of locally grown and foraged foods.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Light & Power Surveying Residents, Businesses For Climate Action Plan

Traverse City Light and Power is creating a Climate Action Plan and their asking residents for their input. TCLP sent out surveys to residents and businesses seeing what programs or solutions they would be willing to participate in in order to lower carbon emissions. TCLP’s Executive Director, Brandie Ekren, says they want to bring stakeholders in on their plan to lower emissions.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy