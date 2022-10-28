BrewVine: Fall Fest Flavors at MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future. The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.

