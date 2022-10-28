ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone Sights and Sounds: Halloween Nostalgia in Traverse City

By Josh Monroe
In today’s sights and sounds, drone edition, videographer Josh Monroe takes us through the suburbs of Traverse City to bring back nostalgia before Halloween weekend.

My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future. The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Announces Major Expansion and New Headquarters

Now a northern Michigan whiskey and bourbon maker is planning a major expansion project, thanks in part to funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The Traverse City Whiskey Company is planning on a 20 million dollar investment for building a new facility in Elmwood Township, just across the border in Leelanau County. The expansion will create 100 new jobs, and it’s supported by a grant from the 750-thousand dollar grant from the Michigan Development Program.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Are National Declines In Church Attendance Hitting Traverse City?

For decades, the Sunday morning routine for the majority of Americans was structured around a visit to church. In recent years, though, shifting demographic trends, a general decline in religious affiliation, and a global pandemic have all brought about big changes in church attendance nationwide. The Ticker reached out to a dozen area churches to find out whether these trends are impacting northern Michigan – and if so, what the long-term reverberations could be for local religious communities.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
