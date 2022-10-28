ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Kim Maurer
4d ago

God Bless Thornton she's clearly serving the Lord thy God byserving other's. Amen Sister ❤🙏🏼Keep on serving Shame on Bullhead City Lawmaker's. There's no excuses for your hatefulness towards humanity or such a City Ordinance. Telling anyone that their kindness and giving to other's is against the Law according to manmade Law's.

NoomooN2
4d ago

I graduated from Mojave High School. . .Back when there was only a stop sign in the middle of town. I can't believe the city councilare acting like jerks and passed an asinine ordinance like this one. I'm also a vet, and quite possibly, so are a lot of the people she serves to. Scrap this law NOW! She does a service that the council should praise, not condemn. WOW!

J Clem
3d ago

Spent 30 years homeless and a veteran at that (no longer)but seen this same tactic used in many states and cities by the lawmakers to move the less fortunate and hungry out of their districts because the property owners consider such less fortunate people a blight and a nuisance and they are God forbid offended. So said sissy's sneak to the commissioners grease some psalms an wala a new law in the name of so called safety. They will receive their due doses of karma and maybe be hungry one day

