Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Abiomed, Inc. ABMD to Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Abiomed will receive $380.00 in cash for each share of Abiomed that they own and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO