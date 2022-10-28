ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Benzinga

Polished Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Polished To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished" or the "Company") POL GOED) and reminds investors of the December 30, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Benzinga

Bitwise Announces Results of October 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution

Litecoin (LTC) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index and the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index. Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Benzinga

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") TUSK (Frankfurt:0NB) BTKRF announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Benzinga

ABIOMED INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Abiomed, Inc. - ABMD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Abiomed, Inc. ABMD to Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Abiomed will receive $380.00 in cash for each share of Abiomed that they own and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

AutoNation Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, AutoNation AN earned $352.60 million, a 6.3% increase from the preceding quarter. AutoNation's sales decreased to $6.67 billion, a 2.96% change since Q2. AutoNation earned $376.30 million, and sales totaled $6.87 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Return on Invested Capital...
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors

Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
Benzinga

Amazon Stock Plunges To New Lows, Confirms This Trend: Here's What To Watch

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN plunged about 6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.51. A downturn in the general markets, amid a stubbornly tight labor market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on interest rates didn’t help matters. Amazon is also still suffering from a...
Benzinga

Airbnb third quarter 2022 financial results

Today we issued our third quarter 2022 financial results. You can read the details here. Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky said:ï¿½. “The third quarter of 2022 demonstrates we continue to drive growth and profitability at scale. Guest demand on Airbnb remains strong, our Host community continues to grow, and this was our most profitable quarter ever.”
Benzinga

Ethereum and Optimism Integrate with the Pyth Network to Unlock HiFi Data for Developers

Pyth's data – sourced from 80+ data feeds – is now directly available to all developers building on Ethereum and Optimism. The Pyth network, a first-party oracle solution designed to publish continuous real-world data on-chain in a tamper-resistant, decentralized, and self-sustainable environment, today announced that its high-fidelity data feeds are now available on Ethereum and Optimism, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Through the integration, any Ethereum or Optimism program can permissionlessly request and directly consume any of Pyth's 80+ data feeds for equities, commodities, foreign exchange pairs, and cryptocurrency to power their protocols.
Benzinga

Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH) is Now Coffman Engineers

HONOLULU - November 1, 2022 - ( ) Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today it has finalized an asset purchase agreement with structural engineering firm Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH). Coffman welcomes SLSH's four owners and all six staff members to the company. Representatives from both firms finalized the agreement in a signing ceremony on Oct. 31.
Benzinga

Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?

According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.

