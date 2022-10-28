Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Its Hardcore Mode, Now Called Tier 1, in November
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's hardcore playlist, which is now called Tier 1, will not arrive until the start of the game's first season on November 16, 2022. As detailed on an official Call of Duty blogpost, the Tier 1 playlists offer a "more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Biggest CoD Release on Sony PlayStation Store; Here Is How to Get In-Game Collab Skins and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest CoD launch on the PlayStation Store in history. After Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28, PlayStation revealed that the game has the biggest release on the platform. “Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for...
Old Picture Book Guide - How to Open the Picture Book
A mysterious “Old Picture Book” can be purchased at the Gates of Hell for 4100 Halos after completing Chapter 1 - Scrambling for Answers. Rodin’s description of the book says that it “can’t be opened without some work.” That is very true; even though it is one of the very first treasures you can buy, you can’t even try to open it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 wiki guide focuses entirely on the Old Picture Book: how the Old Picture Book is opened, the locations of the Old Picture Book keys, and of course, what the reward is for opening the Old Picture Book.
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
Ghost of Tsushima Is Weirdly Similar to Resident Evil According to Former Capcom Producer
Resident Evil's survival horror and Ghost of Tsushima's open world action couldn't seem further apart on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them weirdly similar according to a former Capcom producer. Speaking to IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the U.S.-based Sucker Punch's creation of a globally appealing Japanese...
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
How to Complete the Mythical Dream Quest
Coral Island may be an idyllic island community, but upon returning to Starlet Town to fix up your grandparents' farm, you learn the island has a fair few problems. An oil spill off the island coast has impacted the local ecology and tourism, plunging Starlet Town from Rank A all the way to Rank F.
Common'hood - Official Launch Announcement Trailer
Common'hood is an upcoming city-builder game set in an abandoned factory where you need to forge a community within the confines of its walls by designing and building shelters and structures for those who’ve fallen on hard times. Watch the trailer to learn more about the game and get ready to build when Common'hood launches on Steam on November 10, 2022.
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
Marvel and EA Sign Three-Game Deal, Starting With Iron Man
Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make three video games based on the Marvel comics. As reported by Bloomberg, this deal will begin with the previously announced Iron Man game from EA Motive, though details on what comes after are still unknown. Perhaps known...
Behind the Scenes With Hearthstone's Death Knight
It's mid-October 2022, and I'm back at Blizzard HQ. The last time I was here (and as a matter of fact, in America as a whole) was in late January 2020, just as COVID-19 was really starting to build a head of steam. A lot has changed since then. Blizzard has had a very public fall from grace, as many of the company's employees stood up and made their voices heard on a wide range of issues, from rampant gender inequality to toxic work cultures. The campus itself is also a strange shadow of its former self. Once a bustling mini-metropolis with open plan offices full of people, meeting rooms playing host to lively discussions and dogs congregating alongside their owners on the lawn outside the cafeteria, the halls and working spaces are now eerily quiet, desks mostly empty aside from monitor frames and chairs. Staff are beginning to make their way back, but it's a gradual process, and the current ghost town vibe offers a stark juxtaposition to the before times.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Official Launch Trailer
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the thrilling launch trailer. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition includes six new packs in the Character Collection 2, which...
