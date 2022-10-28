It's mid-October 2022, and I'm back at Blizzard HQ. The last time I was here (and as a matter of fact, in America as a whole) was in late January 2020, just as COVID-19 was really starting to build a head of steam. A lot has changed since then. Blizzard has had a very public fall from grace, as many of the company's employees stood up and made their voices heard on a wide range of issues, from rampant gender inequality to toxic work cultures. The campus itself is also a strange shadow of its former self. Once a bustling mini-metropolis with open plan offices full of people, meeting rooms playing host to lively discussions and dogs congregating alongside their owners on the lawn outside the cafeteria, the halls and working spaces are now eerily quiet, desks mostly empty aside from monitor frames and chairs. Staff are beginning to make their way back, but it's a gradual process, and the current ghost town vibe offers a stark juxtaposition to the before times.

