Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown
A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
Young Woman Reported Missing After Going Out To Bars Alone In Fort Collins
A young woman has just been reported missing by Fort Collins Police, and now officials are seeking the public's help in locating her. On Monday night (Oct. 24) at around 11:20 p.m. local time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) received a report of found property that had been left near a bar in downtown Fort Collins.
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Have You Seen the Waterwheel Off I-70 Wearing a Huge Pumpkin Face
If you have paid any attention while driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs, then you have surely noticed an old wooden waterwheel with a lovely little waterfall behind it. That is the historic Charlie Tayler waterwheel and Bridal Veil Falls. In good Halloween fashion, the waterwheel is currently wearing a bright orange pumpkin face.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
It’s National Adopt A Shelter Pet Month — See What’s Happening in Larimer County
It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Month and The Larimer Humane Society (LHS) is inviting the community to celebrate with them! So, head over to 3501 E 71st Street in Loveland, say hello and check out the cute pets they have available for adoption. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo"...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022
Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Halloween 20 Years Ago: We Were All Alone in the Stanley Hotel
Twenty years ago, my former boss and I were obsessed with the lore of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. It’s an iconic Colorado hotel, of course, but also iconic for different reasons among ‘ghost hunter’ types around the world. Stephen King stayed there (in infamous Room...
BIPOC Alliance Brings Larimer County Closer Together
The Black, Indigenous and People of Color of Larimer County (BIPOC Alliance) are out to bring our community closer together. Within their safe and wholesome space, BIPOC Alliance is bringing fun activities and peer support to its Larimer County members. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" got to speak with...
