ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown

A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
94.3 The X

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
94.3 The X

Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022

Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

BIPOC Alliance Brings Larimer County Closer Together

The Black, Indigenous and People of Color of Larimer County (BIPOC Alliance) are out to bring our community closer together. Within their safe and wholesome space, BIPOC Alliance is bringing fun activities and peer support to its Larimer County members. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" got to speak with...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy