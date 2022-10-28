Read full article on original website
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact
FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022. The city of Fort...
falconquill.org
Jon’s Grille Makes Its Return to Fort Worth
Jon’s Grille is back. The once-favorite restaurant and student common ground on TCU’s campus has been brought back to life by Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell. Bonnell has many restaurants around Fort Worth including Waters, Buffalo Bros, and Bonnell’s, which are all very popular. The establishment was...
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive
Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’
The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Bellissimo Italian Restaurant & Pizza savors three decades of loyalty in Colleyville
The Meat lover pizza ($14.95/small) is topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Amjad “AJ” Altaq said after looking at many business opportunities in Colleyville and surrounding areas, he chose to purchase Bellissimo Italian Restaurant, established in 1991, because of its extensive history in Colleyville.
papercitymag.com
A Leader in Ultra-Luxury Boutique Hotels Will Add Its One-of-a-Kind Touch to Fort Worth
Bowie House on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth (Auberge Resorts Collection) As much as Fort Worth has grown over the past several years, it was only a matter of time before Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the major players in ultra-luxury hospitality, made its way to Cowtown. Appointed by Bowie Place Properties president and Fort Worth fixture Jo Ellard, the brand will manage the highly anticipated Bowie House Hotel, set to open in the city’s Cultural District (along Camp Bowie Boulevard) late next year.
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
fortworthreport.org
MADE IN TARRANT: Family-owned business offers safety training, employs firefighters, nurses and veterans
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Former Arlington firefighter Brent Bousquet and his aunt Janet Edwards, a registered nurse at JPS, launched this CPR, AED (defibrillator) and first aid training company together. When?...
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
