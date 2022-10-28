Foxtrot Market Planned for Greenville Ave. in Dallas

It appears as though a fourth Foxtrot Market is coming to Dallas. According to a state project filing, the latest location for the upscale convenience store that offers delivery and pickup for a variety of items will be 3606A Greenville Ave. in Dallas.

The stores offer a café menu of chef-prepared sandwiches, salads, sides, charcuterie, and more, as well as coffees, snacks, and wine. The space will be 3,500-square-feet and must undergo an interior finish-out before it opens to the public, possibly in early summer of 2023.

Foxtrot Market, which is based in Chicago, has three locations in operation in Dallas—Knox-Henderson, University Park, and Uptown.

The company was founded by CEO Mike LaVitola as an all online grocer and expanded to open its very first brick-and-mortar in 2015. Foxtrot Market now has locations in Chicago, Dallas, D.C., and Virginia, with others in the works.

