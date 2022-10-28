Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns stop making mistakes, make statement against Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — In the waning minutes of October, the Cleveland Browns cut loose in their locker room, releasing the pent-up frustrations caused by weeks filled with mistakes and injuries that put their season in peril. There were smiles everywhere late Monday night, some yelling, a few sighs of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”. Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team's best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
Citrus County Chronicle
Denver Broncos trade star Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins' first-round draft pick next year. The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons add depth at cornerback, acquire Fenton from Chiefs
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons, in need of depth at cornerback, acquired Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick before Tuesday's trade deadline. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell missed Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over Carolina with a hamstring injury. Casey Hayward,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night's game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros' 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020's Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.
