KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man Sentenced to Prison for Human Trafficking
(Iowa City, IA) -- An Iowa City man is sentenced to 22 years in prison for human trafficking. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Mukanzu pleaded guilty to the charges in February, and said he recruited several young women online, drugged them, and trafficked them across state lines on several occasions.
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
New details about Fairfield teacher’s murder revealed in court documents
FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Prosecutors for the State of Iowa have revealed a possible motive for the murder of a Fairfield High School teacher one year ago in new court filings. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are each charged with First Degree Murder for the beating death of Nohema Graber on November 2nd, 2021. Goodale is […]
cbs2iowa.com
Walker's request to throw out his Taboo Nightclub shooting charges pushed to Wednesday
One of the two men accused in the Taboo Nightclub shooting was back in court Monday, arguing his charges should be dropped. Now, the hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday after a number of unresolved questions surrounding the request to dismiss the case. Dimione Walker is accused of murder in...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man faces felony child endangerment charge after incident at Coralville Reservoir
A central Iowa man faces a felony child endangerment charge after a reported incident near the dam at the Coralville Reservoir. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it received a request for a welfare check on the ten-year-old son of 37-year-old William Backer of Adel. The boy was reportedly inside a car with his father, who had been drinking.
KCRG.com
Man stabbed in neck outside Oskaloosa college dorm; student arrested
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning at approximately 12:34 am, police were displaced to Eltse Hall at William Penn University for a report of a stabbing. Crews arrived and found a 21-year-old victim outside the building with a laceration to his lower neck. He was applying pressure to the wound and told police the individual that stabbed him went by the name Z-Bo and which dorm to find him in.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with neglect after reportedly driving drunk with unsecured child in front seat
An Iowa City man faces child neglect charges after allegedly driving drunk while his son was sitting unsecured in the front passenger seat. Radoslaw Szulc was stopped Sunday evening, his 42nd birthday, after he allegedly struck a pedestrian while in the parking lot of Colonial Lanes in south Iowa City. During the incident, his seven-year-old son was seated in the front with no child safety seat or restraints.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed AK47 replica at police
A Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed a replica AK-47 at officers responding to a burglary call and threatened to kill them. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Haines lives on the southeast side of Cdar Rapids, and the victim lives at the same house number. Saturday, Haines reportedly ripped a Ring doorbell off the man’s home, kicked in the dead-bolted door and kicked the victim in the face.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene investigating a call for shots fired. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Jacolyn Drive southwest, near 16th Avenue southwest Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. Officers are on the scene investigating. Stay with TV9 for updates on...
KCJJ
Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department
Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
KWQC
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
City of Iowa City Wants Bar Closed Early Each Day After Fatal Shooting
The City of Iowa City has filed to have a local bar close early each night, following two shootings this year, one fatal, and a huge number of calls during the first 10 months of the year. According to a release from the City of Iowa City, between January 1...
kciiradio.com
Additional Charges for Keota Man
On October 17th, thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Wulf of Keota was arrested for Willful Injury, a Class C Felony, and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Attorney’s Office continued investigating, resulting in more charges against Wulf.
KCJJ
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly fled the scene of an accident charged with 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 8:20pm on Highway 6 East. According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Jason Northam of Dover Street was involved in a motor vehicle accident and fled the scene. He was found within 100 yards of the vehicle with a key to the vehicle in his pocket. Upon contact, Northam reportedly had the odor of ingested alcohol and performed poorly on field tests.
