FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football Defensive Back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Coming off two losing weekends in a row, the hits keep coming for the Syracuse Football team and its fans. Standout Defensive Back Garrett Williams tore his ACL and is out of the season. The announcement made Monday during Coach Dino Babers' weekly meeting with the press.
The injury bug bites SU Football: Cornerback Garrett Williams out for the year
SU Football head coach Dino Babers started off his Monday Morning press conference with grim news: Garrett Williams, SU’s star cornerback and one of the team’s leaders, is out for the year after an ACL tear he suffered in the team’s loss against Notre Dame this past weekend.
Syracuse Football falls six spots in latest AP and Coaches poll
The Orange fell to No. 22 in both the latest AP Top 25 college football ranking poll and Coaches Poll. That's down six sports from last week, when the Orange were ranked No. 16. The drop in the ranks comes after Syracuse lost to Notre Dame Saturday by a final...
Peppino's award-winning calzones getting national recognition
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Peppino’s on Syracuse’s northside is known for its authentic handmade award-winning pizza, but the restaurant has another classic Italian dish that was recently recognized as one of the best in the world. The calzones at Peppino’s are getting national attention. “It was the...
AAA: National average gas price stabilizes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.
"Disney's The Little Mermaid" playing at Syracuse Stage this winter
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Family favorite musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is coming to the Syracuse Stage this winter. The musical, based on the 1989 animated film “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” will play at Syracuse Stage from November 25 to January 8. The...
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
Teachers rush in to break up stabbing at Utica high school
The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the rest of the week after a Utica high school student was stabbed Monday morning. It happened in the first floor hallway around 10:50 a.m. at Proctor High School. Staff found a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old. The teachers rushed in to break up the fight between the two boys, grabbing the suspect and pulling the knife out of his hand. They held him until security arrived and removed him.
Family displaced after house fire in Valley neighborhood, Syracuse Firefighters say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse that displaced two adults and three children on Monday, October 31. Firefighters were alerted to the fire on the 100 block of Bradford Street around 8 p.m. with neighbors reporting that a family may be in the house.
NY-24: Tenney, Holden, where they stand on inflation and women's reproductive rights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Steven Holden and Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 24th Congressional district. The new 24th district includes 12 counties, including the North Country, the Finger Lakes and all of Cayuga County. CNYCentral asked both the...
Ithaca man charged in homicide
Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
Gas prices higher in NYS despite lower national average
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Gas prices are up in Central New York once again. In Syracuse, the current average for regular gas is a little over $3.70, a $.6 increase from Monday. While national gas prices have stayed consistent this week, New York State fuel prices are up $.14 from last week.
Future for tenants at Great Northern Mall left uncertain
Tenants at Great Northern Mall received a note from management on Friday, telling them that they had less than four weeks to clear out before the mall shut down for good. The future property owner stepped in to talk to the current owner on Monday, giving tenants more time, but not much new information about their future.
CNY neighbors express concerns after truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SALINA, N.Y. — The Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge was hit yet again on Monday leaving community members in Liverpool wondering what lawmakers are doing to prevent such incidents from happening again. Kathy Sullivan said, "I’m not really sure what the lawmaker can do but they should be able to...
Two children taken to hospital with minor injuries after school bus involved in crash
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two children suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash on Butternut Street in Syracuse, Syracuse Police say. According to officers, a vehicle side-swept the bus, causing damage to both vehicles. At the time of the incident, the school bus...
Multiple crews respond to a house fire in Jamesville
Syracuse New York — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Jamesville this evening on October 31, 2022. It happened on Tulipwood Drive in the Boulder Heights neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m. According to officials the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. When fire crews...
Voters prefer early voting due to shorter lines and convenience
Election Day is a week away from today, but the early voting period is underway. Many voters in Oswego and Onondaga County are taking advantage of the early voting period because it is more convenient. Early voting has helped more people cast their vote that may not be able to...
Meet Boss: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Boss! He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a loving home. Boss has been with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville for about a year. Shelter staff says he's house-trained and knows basic commands. Boss loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back and set it at your feet.
St. Luke Family of Caring and Oswego County Workforce New York to host hiring event
Oswego County, NY — The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.
