Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football falls six spots in latest AP and Coaches poll

The Orange fell to No. 22 in both the latest AP Top 25 college football ranking poll and Coaches Poll. That's down six sports from last week, when the Orange were ranked No. 16. The drop in the ranks comes after Syracuse lost to Notre Dame Saturday by a final...
SYRACUSE, NY
Peppino's award-winning calzones getting national recognition

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Peppino’s on Syracuse’s northside is known for its authentic handmade award-winning pizza, but the restaurant has another classic Italian dish that was recently recognized as one of the best in the world. The calzones at Peppino’s are getting national attention. “It was the...
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA: National average gas price stabilizes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
"Disney's The Little Mermaid" playing at Syracuse Stage this winter

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Family favorite musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is coming to the Syracuse Stage this winter. The musical, based on the 1989 animated film “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” will play at Syracuse Stage from November 25 to January 8. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
SYRACUSE, NY
Teachers rush in to break up stabbing at Utica high school

The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the rest of the week after a Utica high school student was stabbed Monday morning. It happened in the first floor hallway around 10:50 a.m. at Proctor High School. Staff found a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old. The teachers rushed in to break up the fight between the two boys, grabbing the suspect and pulling the knife out of his hand. They held him until security arrived and removed him.
UTICA, NY
Ithaca man charged in homicide

Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
ITHACA, NY
Gas prices higher in NYS despite lower national average

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Gas prices are up in Central New York once again. In Syracuse, the current average for regular gas is a little over $3.70, a $.6 increase from Monday. While national gas prices have stayed consistent this week, New York State fuel prices are up $.14 from last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Future for tenants at Great Northern Mall left uncertain

Tenants at Great Northern Mall received a note from management on Friday, telling them that they had less than four weeks to clear out before the mall shut down for good. The future property owner stepped in to talk to the current owner on Monday, giving tenants more time, but not much new information about their future.
SYRACUSE, NY
Multiple crews respond to a house fire in Jamesville

Syracuse New York — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Jamesville this evening on October 31, 2022. It happened on Tulipwood Drive in the Boulder Heights neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m. According to officials the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. When fire crews...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Meet Boss: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Boss! He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a loving home. Boss has been with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville for about a year. Shelter staff says he's house-trained and knows basic commands. Boss loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back and set it at your feet.
JAMESVILLE, NY

