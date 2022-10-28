The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the rest of the week after a Utica high school student was stabbed Monday morning. It happened in the first floor hallway around 10:50 a.m. at Proctor High School. Staff found a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old. The teachers rushed in to break up the fight between the two boys, grabbing the suspect and pulling the knife out of his hand. They held him until security arrived and removed him.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO