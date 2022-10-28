Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns
Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
TMZ.com
Wild Fight Breaks Out During Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Soccer Match
All hell broke loose during Ole Miss and LSU's women's soccer match on Sunday ... with players throwing punches before getting ejected. The madness unfolded during the second overtime of the close match ... when LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis were trying to gain possession of the ball ... and Gordon took issue with Davis grabbing her by the waist in defense.
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
Full details of Bryan Harsin’s buyout from Auburn revealed
Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.
Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson
Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9
Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
What they’re saying about Notre Dame‘s 41-24 win against Syracuse
Notre Dame made it two wins in a row after it beat Syracuse 41-24 on Saturday afternoon and improved to 5-3 on the season ahead of a clash with Clemson Nov. 5. In this article, we’ll take a look around at what the media is saying about Notre Dame’s triumph against Syracuse, including Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer and Todd Burlage giving their instant reaction in a postgame YouTube live show.
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is forbidding his Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend ... giving the demand in a heartfelt speech following Takeoff's tragic death. The NFL Hall of Famer addressed the Migos rapper being shot and killed in Houston with his players on Tuesday ......
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week
As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings following wild Week 9 of college football
Another weekend of college is in the books, and the action in Week 9 was filled with excitement. This weekend saw three top 25 matchups and seven ranked teams losing, resulting in major changes to the rankings as attention shifts towards Week 10. After all of the action, ESPN has revealed updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big-time movement.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
John Cohen’s SEC Flip Is Revealing in More Ways Than One
The Tigers had a leadership change Monday beyond firing their football coach.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports' Jerry Palm includes 9 B1G teams following Week 9
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 9 with CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm releasing his latest outlook. Those projections include 1 B1G team in the College Football Playoff and another pair of B1G programs in New Year’s Six Bowls. According to Palm, he has...
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: TCU jumps into New Year's Six, Illinois' profile continues rising
As usual, there were several surprising results Saturday, but none was more shocking than Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0. The fact that the Wildcats won isn't terribly surprising as they are a good team and were playing at home … but 48-0?! Oklahoma State has been projected into...
thecomeback.com
Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
Comments / 0