ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
TMZ.com

Wild Fight Breaks Out During Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Soccer Match

All hell broke loose during Ole Miss and LSU's women's soccer match on Sunday ... with players throwing punches before getting ejected. The madness unfolded during the second overtime of the close match ... when LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis were trying to gain possession of the ball ... and Gordon took issue with Davis grabbing her by the waist in defense.
The Clarion Ledger

Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson

Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9

Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

What they’re saying about Notre Dame‘s 41-24 win against Syracuse

Notre Dame made it two wins in a row after it beat Syracuse 41-24 on Saturday afternoon and improved to 5-3 on the season ahead of a clash with Clemson Nov. 5. In this article, we’ll take a look around at what the media is saying about Notre Dame’s triumph against Syracuse, including Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer and Todd Burlage giving their instant reaction in a postgame YouTube live show.
SYRACUSE, NY
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week

As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach

Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy