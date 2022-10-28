David Robertson has Astros revenge on his mind at World Series: ‘Never get 2017 back’

The Astros cheating scandal may be in the past, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t affecting this year’s World Series.

Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson, a member of the 2017 New York Yankees team eliminated in seven games by Houston in that year’s ALCS, called the Astros’ behavior a “disgrace” when it became public and hasn’t changed his mind.

“I think that those people who were involved in that situation still, every day, at some point, have to realize what they did and live with the decisions they made,” Robertson, a 2009 World Series winner with the Bombers, said Thursday. “I will never get 2017 back.”

He pitched in four of the 2017 ALCS games, allowing five runs over five innings, though four of those runs were given up in in Game 6.

The reliever is back in the World Series and wants to stick it to the Astros. He’s been a solid option for the Phillies out of the bullpen, allowing one run over three-and-two-thirds innings this postseason, and has appeared in each of the Phillies’ two most recent games.

David Robertson will face the Astros in the World Series with 2017 on his mind. Getty Images

While Robertson will have some revenge on his mind, the Astros hope the series won’t be about the past.

“I just wonder about the forgiveness of mankind,” manager Dusty Baker said. Baker was hired in 2020 after A.J. Hinch was fired for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Starter Lance McCullers Jr., one of five 2017 Astros still on the team, won’t be bothered if Philadelphia fans take their cues from Robertson’s lingering unhappiness.

Robertson still holds a grudge against the Astros after their 2017 series. Anthony J. Causi

“It doesn’t matter to us, I don’t think,” McCullers said. “I think a lot of great teams over history, a lot of great players over history, get booed wherever they go, even if they don’t deserve it. Maybe it’s a weird form of admiration.”

Robertson will get his first opportunity at revenge Friday when the World Series begins from Houston’s Minute Maid Park at 8 p.m.