SHS Booster Club raffle deadline approaching
SAFFORD — There’s still time to support Bulldogs athletics. The Safford High School Booster Club is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Coleman KT 196 Off-Road go-kart. “(Sales) will be going on until Nov. 5, where we’ll be doing the final drawing live on our...
EAC Monster Exchange in great need of donations
THATCHER — With a little more than a month left in the fall semester, Eastern Arizona College students who find themselves in need are finding that help may not be immediately available. The shelves at the EAC Monster Exchange are bare and organizers are asking for the public’s help....
Pioneer history: Roderick and Retta Crockett Williams
Dr. Roderick Williams was the son of John R. Williams and Mary Ann Jenkins. He was born in Brinore, South Wales on March 19, 1875. The family came to America when Roderick was 5 years old. As a young boy he worked with his father, learning photography. He studied under a German artist for one year, then ran one studio and his father another.
Gila Valley to celebrate the Day of the Dead
SAFFORD — Gila Valley residents will have three chances to celebrate a traditional Mexican holiday. Dios de los Muertos will be celebrated by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Parrish Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a public viewing of the ofrendas from 5-7 p.m. Entry to the public viewing is $5.
Safford road repairs to impact 14th Avenue
SAFFORD — Safford motorists should plan for delays while city crews conduct road repairs. The work will take place on 14th Avenue, between 26th Street and Discovery Park Boulevard. The road will be reduced to a single lane, while crews patch the road following the installation of the treated effluent water line running from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to Graham County Fairgrounds. Flaggers will direct traffic.
Graham County OKs cyber security agreement with the National Guard
SAFFORD — With one week to go before the Nov. 8 General Election, the Graham County Board of Supervisors agreed to shore up its cyber security. The board unanimously agreed Monday to a memorandum of understanding with the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs-Arizona National Guard for cyber security services, in the event the county ever comes under attack.
