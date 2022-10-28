Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night
Women's Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 Spartans
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan church
WWMT
Michigan State names provost as interim president following Stanley's resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to make provost Teresa Woodruff the university's interim president following Samuel Stanley's departure. Stanley gave a 90-day resignation notice to the board in mid-October, following the board's criticism of his Title IX sexual misconduct reporting...
WWMT
MSU president apologizes for post-game altercation involving Spartan players
EAST LANSING, Mich — EAST LANSING, Mich. – In response to the post-game incident in the tunnel following the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University football game, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., issued the following statement:. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior...
WWMT
Four Michigan State football players suspended after incident in the Michigan tunnel
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University head coach Mel Tucker says four players have been suspended. This is following an alleged incident after the Michigan, Michigan State game in Ann Arbor Saturday night. Tucker called the video "disturbing," in a statement on social media. The video shows Spartan players attacking...
WWMT
Michigan State suspends four more players after post-game attack
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four more players have been suspended from Michigan State University's football team following a post-game attack against a University of Michigan player. The university suspended Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright, effective immediately, according to MSU Athletics. ESPN report: One Michigan player...
WWMT
One Michigan player plans to press charges after tunnel incident, report says
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State, four MSU players are expected to face charges for attacking two Michigan players in the tunnel. At least one Michigan player plans to press charges against several Spartan players, according to an ESPN...
WWMT
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
WWMT
Christopher Schurr will stand trial for murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Kent County District Court judge ruled Monday. "The Court concludes that, as a legal matter, probable cause has been presented to support the...
WWMT
Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
WWMT
BCPD host 10th annual Trunk or Treat
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hundreds of families lined up at Bailey Park in Battle Creek Monday, for the Battle Creek Police Departments 10th annual Trunk or Treat. Volunteers, and first responders from BCPD, Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, Huron Potawatomi Tribal Police, and Battle Creek Fire Department manned over 20 vehicles, handing out fistfuls of treats to costumed characters both adorable and horrifying.
WWMT
Safety service patrol to launch for Kent County freeways to assist with traffic incidents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a safety service patrol Tuesday for Kent County freeways. The service aims to help drivers and first responders during traffic incidents. Starting Monday through Thursday the patrol is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 6...
WWMT
Trick or Treaters: Police say you should avoid dark costumes during Halloween night
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday night, millions will be trick or treating all around the world, preparing their costumes and knocking on doors to get candy. Police said there are some ways you can keep safe as you’re mingling through city neighborhoods. Police said it’s important parents check the...
