East Lansing, MI

WWMT

Michigan State suspends four more players after post-game attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four more players have been suspended from Michigan State University's football team following a post-game attack against a University of Michigan player. The university suspended Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright, effective immediately, according to MSU Athletics. ESPN report: One Michigan player...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

BCPD host 10th annual Trunk or Treat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hundreds of families lined up at Bailey Park in Battle Creek Monday, for the Battle Creek Police Departments 10th annual Trunk or Treat. Volunteers, and first responders from BCPD, Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, Huron Potawatomi Tribal Police, and Battle Creek Fire Department manned over 20 vehicles, handing out fistfuls of treats to costumed characters both adorable and horrifying.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

