KBTX.com
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
KBTX.com
New food, retail businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station ISD School Board Place 5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a three-way race to see who’ll take the Place 5 seat on the College Station ISD school board. Two first-time candidates are hoping to unseat the incumbent Kimberly McAdams, who’s served two terms on the school board. Although this is Michael...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman celebrates turning 102 years old
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman celebrated her 102nd Birthday Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family. Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920. Her two children took her to lunch Tuesday to celebrate at Maria Mias. After, Barton was surprised with a cake and a gathering of friends at her living facility.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
KBTX.com
Spruce up your home with new, quality flooring
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As one of the most noticeable foundations of your home, choosing the style and color of your floors is an important decision for homeowners. Whether they be carpet, vinyl, or wood, choose wisely. The experts at Aggieland Carpet One can point you in the right direction...
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates. You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling...
KBTX.com
Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night. Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.
KBTX.com
Grimes County to discuss creation of county-wide Emergency Services District
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Grimes County Commissioners will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, and one topic of interest is increasing public safety, specifically fire and ambulance service. Members of the Grimes County Commissioners’ Court will discuss the creation of a new emergency services district that would operate countywide.
KBTX.com
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
KBTX.com
Hear that jingle? Christmas music hits Brazos Valley radio waves
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you heard the jingle of bells over the radio waves? Bryan Broadcasting proclaimed an end to spooky season when they put Christmas music on the radio as the clock struck midnight Tuesday. The sounds of Christmas cheer can be heard on Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC, which has officially become known as “Christmas 97.3″ for the holiday season.
KBTX.com
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
KBTX.com
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Bryan for Halloweentown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan was packed on Monday night, despite the rescheduling. The event was originally planned for Friday, but rain and storms caused it to be rescheduled for Halloween night. With kids in princess, superhero and animal costumes, the event was filled with smiles and...
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
KBTX.com
Chance for severe storms Friday/Saturday as cold front approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is approaching the Brazos Valley this weekend, possibly disrupting a busy weekend. Timing is not exactly set in stone yet, but expect rain at some point Friday and Saturday. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: The latest data continues to bring in a line of rain...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners prepare for budget’s future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the dust from the Brazos County tax rate standoff settles a major priority for the Brazos County Commissioners Court next year will be going over the budget, but the court will have two new members. Only eight meetings are left before two new commissioners take...
KBTX.com
Leftover pumpkins? Here’s how to properly dispose of them.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is over, and the next holiday marches closer. However, a great number of jack o’lanterns and pumpkins are left out to spoil and rot over the following weeks after Halloween. Believe it or not, rotting pumpkins release methane into the atmosphere. Methane is a...
